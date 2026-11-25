Kayley Stead wed Richard Perrott in Swansea after her ex failed to appear at her 2022 wedding. The couple celebrated with 156 guests at a Grade II-listed home on the Gower Peninsula.

Kayley Stead has remarried nearly four years after a traumatic incident where her fiancé failed to appear for their ceremony in September 2022. The thirty-year-old insurance team manager from Swansea finally exchanged vows with her new partner, Richard Perrott, on November 13 at a Grade II-listed Georgian home in Fairyhill on the Gower Peninsula. The celebration was attended by 156 guests who witnessed the union that marked a significant personal triumph for the bride.

Original Wedding Day Devastation and Resolution

In September 2022, Stead faced a heartbreaking rejection when her then-fiancé did not show up for their planned wedding. Despite the emotional shock and the £12,000 investment already made in the celebration, she made the courageous decision to proceed with the event alone. She walked down the aisle, posed for photographs, and celebrated with her family and friends, turning a moment of potential disaster into a testament of her resilience.

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This previous wedding experience left a lasting impression on Stead, who described the initial event as a moment where she was left devastated. However, choosing to honor her commitment despite being jilted demonstrated a strength that would later define her approach to love and planning. The single-day ceremony allowed her to process the rejection while still maintaining a sense of dignity and closure with her loved ones.

Relationship Timeline and Secret Proposal Planning

Stead embraced her single life until February 2024, when she reconnected with Richard Perrott, a thirty-one-year-old commercial insurance broker and old university friend. The couple began a relationship that quickly deepened, leading to a long-distance dynamic as Perrott originally resided in Manchester while Stead lived in Swansea. They maintained their connection for over a year before deciding to close the physical gap between them.

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The couple officially moved in together in March, a milestone that coincided with Perrott secretly planning a proposal. He selected a location of deep sentimental value: the university campus in Manchester where they had first met while studying acting more than ten years prior. This choice of venue was designed to bring their narrative full circle, marking the place where their romantic journey originally began.

Perrott orchestrated the proposal by taking Stead back to the campus and suggesting they get food afterward. When they stopped to admire the view, he acted strangely, which confused Stead. He then revealed he had not booked any food, leaving her horrified due to hunger, before getting down on one knee. The proposal marked the beginning of their serious engagement, with Perrott moving to Swansea to be with her permanently.

Wedding Details and Ceremony Logistics

The November 13 wedding at the Georgian home in Fairyhill featured a large wedding party of eleven bridesmaids and thirteen groomsmen. Stead noted that the majority of the bridesmaids were the same women who stood by her during her 2022 ceremony, creating a full-circle moment of support. This continuity provided emotional stability and allowed her to share the joy of her second chance with the same trusted inner circle.

As an insurance team manager, Stead handled the logistical aspects of the wedding, while Perrott adopted a more passive role, acting as a yes or no decision-maker rather than planning spreadsheets. Stead admitted that learning from her first wedding changed her perspective, allowing her to take charge of the details without the overwhelming pressure she might have felt previously. Her professional background helped streamline the complex arrangements.

The bride wore a bespoke wedding dress designed by April Banbury, which Stead described as completely different from her previous attire. She noted that her body and identity had changed since 2022, necessitating a new style that reflected her current self. The dress was chosen from a boutique called The Dress & I, where Stead unexpectedly found a gown that felt right for this new chapter of her life.

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Reception Highlights and Emotional Reflections

Both Stead and Perrott are keen foodies, so the couple prioritized catering over traditional floral arrangements and other decorative elements. The reception included a pancake bar, a make-your-own s'mores stand, and a hot chocolate bar, offering interactive dining experiences for the 156 guests. This focus on food reflected their shared interests and created a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere for everyone attending.

Live music enhanced the celebration, with a string quartet accompanying Stead as she walked down the aisle. During the reception, a saxophonist took the stage to provide entertainment. The combination of formal ceremony music and relaxed reception tunes set a tone that balanced tradition with modern fun, mirroring the couple's unique story.

Stead expressed excitement and nervousness about stepping into the ceremony room, a detail she missed out on during her 2022 experience. She admitted to keeping her fingers crossed that Perrott would show up, acknowledging the lingering fear from her past. However, she emphasized that she trusts Perrott and his family completely, feeling that their union was always meant to be.

The new couple emphasized honesty and a lack of class differences in their relationship, allowing Stead to be her authentic self. With the wedding successfully completed, they now look forward to married life, having overcome significant emotional hurdles. Their story serves as a powerful example of resilience, finding love again, and turning past trauma into future joy.