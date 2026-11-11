Kaylub Giamanco Reveals Final Words to Silver Rail Elementary School Gunman

Father Kaylub Giamanco shares the moment he confronted 16-year-old gunman Griffin J John II at Silver Rail Elementary, ending a deadly attack that killed five people.

Kaylub Giamanco disclosed the final words exchanged with the teenage shooter during the tragic October 15 mass shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Oregon. The 36-year-old father of two daughters who attend the school intercepted 16-year-old Griffin J John II while driving home for lunch.

Giamanco Confronts Teenage Shooter

Giamanco described entering a mission-focused state of mind after spotting John near the school. He recalled analyzing the situation rapidly and deciding to act despite the immediate danger. The carpenter stated that his emotions faded as he prepared to confront the assailant who was already engaged in violence inside the building.

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Details of Deadly Classroom Attack

The confrontation resulted in the death of the gunman but could not prevent the loss of four other lives. John killed three children aged 5, 8, and 11, along with a 25-year-old teacher named Megan Lambert before Giamanco intervened. The youngest victim was identified as Rhoam Summer, who had just started kindergarten. Lambert was reported to have considered teaching at the school her dream job.

Teacher Schutz Fights for Survival

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz confirmed that teacher Cassidy Schutz played a critical role in delaying the attacker. Schutz tackled John and threw her phone at him in an attempt to disarm him. Her actions prevented further bloodshed before Giamanco arrived and shot the gunman dead. Schutz sustained no physical injuries during the struggle.

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Aftermath and Emotional Toll

Giamanco admitted that the immediate aftermath involved confusion and fear for both himself and the surviving staff. He noted that Schutz initially mistook him for another active shooter due to the chaos. The father expressed deep sorrow that other families did not get to hold their children that night. He continues to process the trauma while supporting his own daughters through the difficult reality.

Future Plans and Mental Health Focus

Giamanco has not returned to his work as a carpenter and is evaluating a career change toward mental health advocacy. He aims to establish a nonprofit focused on school security and child mental health resources. The incident has left him grappling with recurring nightmares and the sounds of the victims pleading for their lives.