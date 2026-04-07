Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Shine at 'Outcome' Premiere

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, graced the red carpet at the premiere of Reeves' new film, Outcome, in New York City. The couple's stylish appearance and display of affection captivated fans.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made a stylish appearance at the premiere of Reeves' new film, Outcome , on Monday night at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. The beloved Matrix actor, looking sharp in a classic black suit, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with Grant, a visual artist known for her collaborative work and intellectual approach to art.

Grant complemented Reeves' attire with a chic, understated look, opting for a grey coat over an all-black ensemble, showcasing her signature elegance. The couple also made a prior appearance in the same outfits earlier in the evening, arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where Reeves was a guest. \Outcome, the film that brought the pair together on this occasion, is a dark comedy promising a thought-provoking exploration of a Hollywood star's inner turmoil. Reeves plays Reef Hawk, a character grappling with hidden demons after being blackmailed with a video that threatens to damage his public image and career. The film boasts a stellar cast, with Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill, who also wrote and directed the film, playing key roles as Hawk's support system. The presence of the co-stars at the premiere highlighted the collaborative nature of the project and the camaraderie among the cast. This public display of affection and support for the film follows a history of public appearances together by Reeves and Grant. The two have been in the public eye for a while as a couple and were also forced to address some rumors. Back in September, the couple addressed speculation regarding their marital status. Grant took to Instagram to dispel rumors of a wedding, sharing a photo of the couple kissing and playfully clarifying, 'This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... 'Given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)'.\Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship, which went public in 2019, has been characterized by mutual admiration and a shared appreciation for creative pursuits. In a rare glimpse into their personal life, Reeves described a recent moment of bliss, stating, 'A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected.' He further elaborated, 'We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.' Grant, in a separate interview, praised Reeves, calling him 'an inspiration' and highlighting his creativity and kindness. She has also expressed her confidence in their relationship and how building her own career before the relationship began added to her confidence. They have navigated the challenges of a high-profile relationship with grace and an apparent emphasis on privacy and authentic connection. Their appearances together, like the Outcome premiere, offer fans a glimpse into a loving and supportive partnership built on mutual respect and shared interests. Reeves' embrace of this public expression of affection, in tandem with Grant, underscores their comfort level with being in the public eye together. Their relationship continues to captivate fans, as the couple navigates their professional and personal lives in the spotlight





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