Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share a Laugh at MOCA Gala

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted sharing a laugh at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The couple has been together for eight years and has co-founded the small publishing imprint X Artists' Books.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are still going strong after eight years together. The couple was spotted sharing a laugh at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Reeves wore a black suit with a grey top, tie and brown shoes while Grant bared her arms and taut tummy in a blue teal top, matching maxi-skirt and gold accessories. Grant revealed that the key to their relationship is mutual respect and play.

'I'd say the key to it is the mutual respect and also just like, come on, it's play, right? ' she told People last Friday. 'It's play that we get to play creatively. The last thing I will say that I think we share is just the belief in projects.

Every project has its own autonomy, its own team, it has its own sort of rules, and it has a beginning, middle and end.

' Reeves and Grant have been together since 2018 and have co-founded the small publishing imprint X Artists' Books. Grant is a 53-year-old artist who has created the grantLOVE project and has also contributed poetry to two of her books, Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016. Reeves, 61, has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has starred in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

He has also been in a relationship with several other women in the past, including Charlize Theron and Sofia Coppola. Grant is next scheduled to discuss her solo painting exhibition Antigone 3000 (Anakainōsis) with Claire Gilman, Ph. D this Tuesday at 5pm at the New York City gallery Albertz Benda.

Reeves is also set to reprise his voiceover role as stuntman toy Duke Caboom in Andrew Stanton's animated flick Toy Story 5 - hitting US/UK theaters June 19 - alongside Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack. The couple was also spotted at the Grammy Museum LA Live in LA this Tuesday, where Reeves' alternative rock band Dogstar is set to bring their All In Now Tour





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Keanu Reeves Alexandra Grant MOCA Gala X Artists' Books Toy Story 5

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