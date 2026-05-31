Keanu Reeves' Partner Alexandra Grant Offers Rare Insight into Long-Term Relationship

Keanu Reeves' partner Alexandra Grant has opened up about their long-term relationship in a rare interview. The 53-year-old visual artist, who has accompanied the actor to red carpet events over the years, celebrated the launch of her LOVEwine brand and shared her insights on their relationship. Grant and the John Wick star, 61, went public with their romance in 2019 after first crossing paths a decade earlier. They have 'mutual respect' for the work that they do and share a 'belief in projects.' They respect each other's individual needs and creative processes, and have collaborated on several projects over the years, including books and a publishing house. Grant also spoke about the reaction she received upon going public with her romance with Reeves, and shared her thoughts on the opportunity for good in their relationship.

Keanu Reeves ' partner Alexandra Grant has offered rare insight into their long-term relationship . The 53-year-old visual artist, who has accompanied the actor to red carpet events over the years, opened up about the topic to People this week as she celebrated the launch of her LOVEwine brand.

Grant and the John Wick star, 61, went public with their romance in 2019 after first crossing paths a decade earlier. Grant expressed that both she and Reeves have 'mutual respect' for the work that they do and share a 'belief in projects.

' 'Every project has its own autonomy, its own team, it has its own sort of rules, and it has a beginning, middle and end,' she said. 'So we both are people who do projects, and you know, I've lived with John Wick, I've lived with Neo. ' Reeves is known for his role as legendary assassin John Wick as well as Neo from the hit 1999 movie The Matrix.

Grand explained that when the actor is 'in a character,' she has 'so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project, right?

' She also gave a glimpse into whether the couple are ever involved in each other's creative projects. 'You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake. Just talking about my love makes me sweat,' the artist told the outlet. Grant shared that both she and Reeves can 'talk about any problem or challenge or creative idea and talk about it forever if that is needed.

' However, they also 'respect the individual need to dive deep and have a process that's maybe quiet or in another collaboration. ' Their partnership has 'created a limited-edition California Brut Cuvée. ' 'Each new bottling of LOVE Wine will feature a LOVE label made in collaboration with a leading female-identified artist, amplifying unique voices and stories while transforming every bottle into a canvas of artistic expression,' per the website.

Grant and Reeves first crossed paths at a dinner party back in 2009 and two years later, the pair worked together on his book Ode To Happiness which she provided illustrations for. The couple also collaborated on his second book titled Shadows in 2016, with the artist providing photographs. And the following year, the actor and visual artist launched a publishing house called X Artists' Books.

In 2019, the pair went public with their relationship on the red carpet during an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Grant previously opened up about the reaction she received upon going public with her romance with Reeves.

'I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating,' she told Vogue in 2020. 'But the question I've been asking in all of this is





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Keanu Reeves Alexandra Grant Long-Term Relationship Lovewine Brand John Wick The Matrix Mutual Respect Creative Collaboration Publishing House X Artists' Books Shadows Ode To Happiness

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