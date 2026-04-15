Keeley Hawes: We're Not a Power Couple, Just Two People Discussing Dry Cleaning

Actress Keeley Hawes discusses her successful marriage to Matthew Macfadyen, their on-screen collaborations, and why they don't consider themselves a 'power couple' despite their celebrated careers and enduring relationship.

Keeley Hawes has shared her thoughts on her enduring professional and personal partnership with her husband, Emmy-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen . Despite their frequent collaborations and a celebrated marriage of nearly 22 years, Hawes firmly believes they do not fit the description of a ' power couple .' The couple first crossed paths in 2002 on the set of the popular BBC drama Spooks and are set to mark another wedding anniversary this year.

Fans were delighted when they reunited on screen for the 2023 series Stonehouse, and Hawes expressed a strong desire to continue their on-screen collaborations, stating to Grazia, I'd love to work with my husband! I love my husband. I love working with my husband. She also praised Macfadyen's discerning taste in selecting scripts, highlighting his 'excellent taste.' Collectively, their careers boast an impressive seven BAFTA nominations, two Emmy awards, and a combined half-century of acting experience. However, Hawes downplayed any notions of celebrity power couple status, musing, Do you ever feel like a power anything? Not really. You just feel like two people talking about who's going to get the dry-cleaning.

Beyond their professional lives, Hawes is mother to 25-year-old Myles from her previous marriage to DJ Spencer McCallum. She and Macfadyen, 51, are parents to 21-year-old daughter Maggie and 19-year-old son Ralph. Notably, only their youngest son, Ralph, has expressed an interest in following in his parents' esteemed acting careers, having recently been accepted into drama school. Hawes expressed pride in their children's diverse paths, stating, I've got a primary schoolteacher, a hair and make-up artist and – hopefully – an actor.

During the interview, the TV star also offered a candid insight into her professional world, revealing that certain fellow actors act as immediate red flags for her when considering new projects. Hawes, who founded her own production company in 2019, responsible for projects like the black comedy Finding Alice and the BBC thriller Crossfire, acknowledged the less glamorous aspects of producing. She described her script selection process as intuitive, emphasizing a visceral connection. It's almost like having a chemical reaction. She further elaborated that the presence of specific actors can significantly influence her decision-making, serving as a clear indicator.

The marriage of Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen is widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most stable unions, having blossomed from their meeting on the Spooks set 23 years ago. In October, they celebrated their 21st anniversary, a milestone marked by Hawes's heartfelt Instagram post featuring a collection of affectionate photos, captioned, 21 years. No notes. Love you with all my heart.

Reflecting on their longevity, she told You Magazine, It doesn't feel like 21 years, by any means. We just sort of have a nice time. And also, you become more relaxed. She acknowledged that a marriage of such duration would naturally experience ups and downs, but affirmed their mutual happiness. The secret to their enduring relationship, she suggests, lies in prioritizing simple moments and shared experiences, especially now that their children are grown.

Their journey to marital bliss, however, was not without its complexities. Matthew once described the moment he realized his feelings for Hawes as deeply unsettling. At the time, Hawes, then 26, was married to DJ Spencer McCallum, with whom she shared her son Myles. In a 2005 interview with the Mail On Sunday, Macfadyen confessed to the turmoil he experienced upon developing feelings for a married woman. He explained, It was awful because I realised I'd fallen for her. We weren't having an affair and it was a slow process. But I knew the effect she had on me. She's gorgeous. Everyone who meets her will tell you the same thing.

Initially, Hawes and Macfadyen cultivated a friendship on the Spooks set. Hawes has consistently maintained that their relationship only progressed after her marriage had ended, stating, I'm sure nobody would believe we never had an affair but we really didn't. Recalling the pivotal moment they first declared their love, Hawes remembered, Matthew just came straight out with it and said 'I love you' in the rain one day. I thought, 'Oh dear, here we go.'

Hawes's divorce from Spencer McCallum was finalized in 2004. She has spoken about their amicable relationship, noting, Spencer and I were best friends before we married, and we've managed to stay that way. Happily, both my husband and my ex-husband get along brilliantly. They are both generous people, to each other and to the children.

In November 2004, Hawes and Macfadyen eloped to get married. Macfadyen recalled the intimate ceremony, mentioning, We rang a mate each to come along as witnesses and people brought little throwaway cameras to take pictures. I read a poem and Keeley cried her eyes out.





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