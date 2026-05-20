UK Government's decision to allow imports of Russian oil refined in third countries sparks controversy, with Ukraine and Labour MPs voicing alarm. Keir Starmer insists sanctions are still being bolstered overall, but critics argue it's an 'insane' and 'immoral' loosening of sanctions.

Keir Starmer defied a growing clamour to U-turn as he was accused of an insane and immoral loosening of sanctions on Russia. The Government slipped out overnight that imports of Moscow's oil refined into jet fuel and diesel in third countries will be allowed.

A full ban had been announced in October, but never brought into force - and the latest package of restrictions unveiled overnight included exemptions. The move comes amid fears of surging costs at the pumps, and that shortages from the Middle East crisis could wreck summer holidays. But a similar decision by the US was recently disowned by ministers, while the EU has indicated it will not be weakening its own rules.

Labour MPs joined Ukraine, the Tories and Lib Dems in voicing alarm at the decision. Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak boasted it showed the West can't cope without the country's oil. Kemi Badenoch joked that together with moves to fix prices in supermarkets it was like the Soviets won.

However, Sir Keir insisted sanctions were still being bolstered overall. He said the issue was over two targeted short-term licences to phase the new sanctions in and to protect UK consumers. Answering an urgent question in the Common later, trade minister Chris Bryant admitted the handling of the announcement had been clumsy.

On the wider cost-of-living crisis, Sir Keir also declared that a 5p fuel duty increase planned to begin in September is being delayed for the rest of the year. Keir Starmer is facing a growing clamour to U-turn today after an insane and immoral loosening of sanctions on Russia Ukraine has voiced concern at the decision by the UK Fuel duty rise delayed Keir Starmer bowed to pressure from struggling drivers today as he announced the fuel duty freeze will stay in place.

At PMQs, Sir Keir said a 5p rise in duty planned for September was being delayed as part of moves to help Brits hit by the Middle East crisis. But he only said that the level would be kept on hold for the rest of the year - raising the prospect that it will go ahead at that point.

The news emerged amid clashes with Kemi Badenoch in the Commons, where the Tory leader condemned the premier for restricting drilling in the North Sea. Hauliers are also being given a road tax holiday for a year. A trade licence, which came into effect today, permits the imports indefinitely. It said the sanctions carve-out will be periodically reviewed as fuel prices rise due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The Government had previously announced the UK would block Russian oil refined in other countries in a bid to further restrict the flow of funds to the Kremlin. Loosening those rules would allow imports of jet fuel from states such as India and Turkey. Rising fuel costs have been causing havoc in the global economy, with jet fuel prices surging in recent months. That has squeezed airlines, as fuel can account for up to a quarter of operating expenses.

Carriers worldwide have responded with fare increases, capacity cuts and warnings of weaker earnings. Higher fuel costs have also fed into broader cost-of-living pressures in Britain, which the Government is seeking to ease as it grapples with inflation and energy affordability concerns. Volodymyr Zelensky is said to be considering whether to respond publicly to the UK stance.

Ukraine's sanctions chief Vladyslav Vlasiuk said: We understand the rationale behind the UK's decision to ease some restrictions on Russian energy exports, but disagree with the approach. Pressure on Russia should only increase, while market stability should be ensured by addressing root causes - Hormuz. To be clear, the UK has not lifted sanctions on Russian energy. The new measures overall significantly tighten restrictions, including on Russian LNG, refined oil products and uranium.

Our concern relates specifically to temporary exemptions that may still generate additional revenues for Russia's war machine. Emily Thornberry, Labour's Foreign Affairs Committee said the people of Ukraine feel very let down by the Government's decision to relax sanctions. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: We are talking about our allies in Ukraine who have been fighting a war bravely against Russia for years and years with our support.

They have looked to Britain as one of their most important allies, and they don't understand, given that we promised that we would stop this loophole in October, and we still haven't done it. In fact, it seems to have got worse. People feel very let down. She said that Ukraine has been able to attack oil refining facilities, adding: The capacity in Russia has gone down by 10 per cent.

It is really hurting the Russian economy and they believe that every bit of joint pressure they make with their allies is pushing Russia ever closer to ending the war because this is absolutely crippling their econom





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