Keir Starmer faces calls for national review of laws on carrying knives for religious reasons

Keir Starmer is facing calls for a national review of laws allowing the carrying of knives for religious reasons after the murder of university student Henry Nowak. The case has been described as a 'watershed moment for the Sikh community' on their responsibilities under the law.

Keir Starmer is facing calls for a national review of laws allowing the carrying of knives for religious reasons after the murder of university student Henry Nowak.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire has written to the Prime Minister demanding a review of religious exemptions on the carrying of knives. Commissioner Donna Jones described the murder of the university student as a 'national tragedy' after the victim was handcuffed as he lay dying when his killer Vickrum Digwa made false claims of racial abuse. The case has been described as a 'watershed moment for the Sikh community' on their responsibilities under the law.

The killer was able to carry a knife in public because there is an exemption for those who observe the Sikh faith to carry ceremonial daggers. The exemption allows the carrying of bladed articles under religious exemptions, but the law has been criticized for being too lenient. The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has suggested that a review of existing exemptions to knife legislation is 'worthy of serious consideration', but declined to agree to a formal review.

The case has raised questions about whether the law is doing enough to protect the public from knife crime. The killer was carrying a 21cm blade, which is larger than the 9-inch limit set by the current law. The College of Policing advises officers that there is 'no legally prescribed size' of a kirpan under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The case has sparked calls for a review of the law and for the Sikh community to take responsibility for the carrying of knives. The family of the victim has cautioned against 'knee-jerk reactions' but said that people should not be able to walk openly through the streets of Britain carrying a 21cm blade. The case has highlighted the need for a national review of the laws allowing the carrying of knives for religious reasons.

The killer was found guilty of murder and will face the full force of the law. The case has been described as a 'national tragedy' and has raised questions about the law and its effectiveness in protecting the public from knife crime





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Keir Starmer National Review Laws On Carrying Knives Religious Reasons Murder Of University Student Henry Nowak

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