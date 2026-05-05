Keir Starmer Faces Leadership Crisis as Labour Braces for Local Election Losses

Labour leader Keir Starmer is under increasing pressure as polls predict significant losses in local elections. With his approval ratings at record lows, Starmer has been focusing on official duties while facing potential backlash from his own party. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has distanced himself from Starmer's leadership, adding to the growing speculation about a leadership challenge.

Keir Starmer has been maintaining a low profile on the campaign trail as Labour prepares for significant losses in the upcoming local elections . The Prime Minister is currently focused on official duties, including chairing a Downing Street summit on anti-Semitism and a Cabinet meeting to address the ongoing Middle East crisis.

His most recent public campaigning activity was reportedly folding leaflets in his own constituency of Camden last Friday. Aides have emphasized that Starmer is prioritizing his governmental responsibilities, though his personal approval ratings remain near historic lows. Despite his busy schedule, he made time to attend Arsenal's victory over Fulham in North London on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has urged voters not to hold the party accountable for what he described as the Prime Minister's disappointing performance. Sarwar clarified that supporting Labour in Scotland does not equate to endorsing Starmer, expressing shared frustration and even calling for the PM's resignation. Other Cabinet ministers have been intensively campaigning in critical regions such as London and the North West, where Labour is expected to lose a substantial number of council seats.

Polls indicate devastating outcomes for Labour in both Scottish and Welsh Parliamentary elections. Starmer is expected to make at least one more campaign appearance before the elections on Thursday. Recent engagements include a visit to Scotland on April 18, where he toured a Vanguard submarine at the naval base in Clyde. Speculation is growing about Starmer's ability to retain his leadership following the elections.

Reports suggest that a group of backbenchers may issue an open letter demanding a timetable for his departure, drawing parallels to the 2006 coup against Tony Blair led by Gordon Brown's allies. The pressure on Starmer has intensified as polls show Labour facing catastrophic losses, with insiders predicting the party could lose over a thousand council seats and suffer defeats in Scotland and Wales.

Starmer has been exploring strategies to weather the storm from his own MPs, particularly after narrowly surviving the fallout from the Mandelson scandal. The Government has scheduled the King's Speech for next Tuesday in an attempt to reset his premiership. Loyalists within the party have warned that a leadership change could trigger an early general election, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Labour's future





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