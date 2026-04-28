Keir Starmer Faces Make-or-Break Commons Vote as Mandelson Scandal Deepens

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in a desperate fight for survival as he confronts a high-stakes Commons vote that could determine his political future. With Labour whips warning of expulsion for rebels and former PM Gordon Brown rallying support, Sir Keir faces mounting pressure over allegations of misleading Parliament in the Mandelson ambassador scandal. The day begins with explosive testimony from former Foreign Office chief Philip Barton, followed by the grilling of Sir Keir’s ex-chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, as the government scrambles to contain the fallout from the escalating crisis.

Keir Starmer is facing a critical test of his leadership today as he battles to survive a high-stakes Commons vote that could determine his political future.

Downing Street is deploying every available tactic to prevent Labour MPs from rebelling against the Prime Minister, who is accused of misleading Parliament over the controversial appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador. Senior whips have issued stern warnings that any Labour MP who fails to support Sir Keir could face expulsion from the party, while ministers have been personally contacting wavering backbenchers in a desperate bid to secure their loyalty.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the unprecedented involvement of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who has publicly condemned calls to refer Sir Keir to the privileges committee, describing such a move as politically motivated. However, even before the pivotal debate begins at lunchtime, Sir Keir is confronting additional challenges that threaten to further destabilize his already precarious position.

At 9am this morning, Philip Barton, the former Foreign Office chief, is scheduled to testify before the foreign affairs committee, where he is expected to confirm that Downing Street exerted pressure to expedite Mandelson’s appointment. This will be followed by the highly anticipated grilling of Sir Keir’s former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, who will face questions from MPs for the first time since the scandal erupted.

The stakes could not be higher for the Prime Minister, who has been struggling to maintain his grip on power amid the escalating Mandelson controversy. Defeat in today’s vote would trigger a formal investigation by the privileges committee, plunging his already faltering government into deeper turmoil.

The Labour Party has imposed a three-line whip, compelling MPs to back the Government, a stark contrast to Sir Keir’s stance during the Partygate scandal, when he argued that MPs should vote according to their conscience. Writing in the Daily Mail, Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, accused Sir Keir of treating Parliament with contempt and urged Labour backbenchers to hold him accountable.

She argued that MPs have a duty to prioritize their role as representatives of the people over blind party loyalty, stating that Labour MPs must choose between protecting the Prime Minister and upholding the integrity of Parliament. Despite the mounting pressure, Sir Keir’s allies remain cautiously optimistic that they can prevent a significant rebellion, particularly with crucial local elections looming in just over a week.

In a rallying speech to the Parliamentary Labour Party last night, Sir Keir dismissed the vote as a political stunt designed to distract from his government’s agenda. He emphasized his commitment to transparency and accused the Conservatives of leveling baseless accusations against him, framing the motion as a cynical attempt to undermine his leadership ahead of the May elections.

The Privileges Committee, which played a pivotal role in Boris Johnson’s downfall over the Partygate scandal, now looms as a potential threat to Sir Keir’s premiership. The Government’s decision to release a letter from former cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald, which concluded that proper procedures were followed in Mandelson’s appointment and subsequent dismissal, is seen as a preemptive move to counter allegations of impropriety.

However, Sir Keir’s credibility has been further undermined by conflicting accounts from senior officials. Former Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins claimed that Downing Street had engaged in constant pressure to expedite the security clearance process for Mandelson, a claim echoed in written evidence from Ian Collard, the former head of security at the Foreign Office.

While Collard stated that he did not believe the pressure influenced his professional judgment, the revelations have intensified scrutiny of Sir Keir’s handling of the affair





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