Keir Starmer Facing Imminent Resignation Amid Misleading Parliament Claims

Ministers predict Keir Starmer will resign next week after he allegedly misled Parliament regarding pressure applied during Peter Mandelson’s vetting process. The controversy centers on his statements during Prime Minister’s Questions and the anticipated testimony of Sir Philip Barton, who is expected to reveal significant pressure was indeed exerted.

Ministers are anticipating a swift resignation from Keir Starmer , believing his recent performance at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) was a critical error. Sources suggest Starmer may have misled the House of Commons regarding pressure applied during the vetting process of Peter Mandelson .

The controversy stems from Starmer’s reading of selective and, in one instance, falsely attributed quotes from Sir Olly Robbins, the former Foreign Office permanent secretary, aiming to portray a lack of undue influence from No10 and the Cabinet Office. Starmer emphatically stated that ‘no pressure existed whatsoever’ in the case, a claim that has sparked ‘panic’ within Downing Street. The situation escalated because Starmer deviated from a pre-prepared response designed to address Sir Olly’s allegations of ‘constant pressure’ from January.

His team had initially planned to argue that officials should have resisted any attempted ‘arm-twisting,’ a line Starmer initially used in a previous statement. However, during PMQs, he abandoned this script and made the definitive assertion of no pressure, a move his advisors have struggled to explain. The impending appearance of Sir Philip Barton, Sir Olly’s predecessor, before a select committee is a major source of concern for Downing Street.

It is widely known that Barton faced significant pressure to expedite Mandelson’s appointment, with reports suggesting he was directly ordered to ‘just f*****g make the appointment’ by Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s former chief of staff. Officials expect Barton to confirm the existence of substantial pressure, directly contradicting Starmer’s statements to Parliament. This anticipated contradiction is viewed as potentially fatal to Starmer’s position.

While not all agree on an immediate resignation, the consensus is that Barton’s evidence, combined with the PMQs blunder, will likely trigger a formal inquiry by the Parliament’s standards committee – a scenario Starmer is believed to want to avoid, mirroring the circumstances that led to Boris Johnson’s downfall. One minister stated that Barton’s testimony will be the ‘coup-de-grace,’ leaving Starmer with ‘no way out.

’ The fear is that a standards committee investigation would create damaging parallels with the previous case, prompting Starmer to preemptively resign rather than face a potentially protracted and damaging inquiry. The disastrous PMQs performance has been met with growing alarm among MPs, further fueling the belief that Starmer’s position is untenable





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Parliament Resignation Peter Mandelson Prime Minister’S Questions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keir Starmer has 'severely damaged' Scottish Labour election campaign, says John SwinneyThe SNP leader described the UK Labour Government as a 'shambles' and being in 'chaos' following the latest row over Peter Mandelson.

Read more »

Chinook families welcome PM Keir Starmer's agreement to meet themFamilies of those killed in a helicopter crash in 1994 have welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's agreement to meet them.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Faces Questions Over Commons Statement Regarding Peter Mandelson's VettingFactCheck investigates discrepancies in Keir Starmer's statements to Parliament regarding Peter Mandelson's security vetting and potential misleading of the House. The report examines conflicting timelines and questions whether Starmer unintentionally gave a false impression to MPs.

Read more »

The ghost of Keir Starmer is haunting the Scottish Labour election campaignDaily Record Political Editor Paul Hutcheon says the performance of the UK Government looks like being the key issue of the election campaign.

Read more »

How the Peter Mandelson scandal became serious for Keir StarmerThe Prime Minister is under renewed pressure over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Told Peter Mandelson 'You'll Be Brilliant' Before He Became US AmbassadorKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »