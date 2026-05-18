Keir Starmer pledges 100% support for Andy Burnham's by-election bid, despite PM's focus on 'getting on with the job'

SIR Keir Starmer has pledged to throw his "100 per cent" support behind Andy Burnham's by-election bid – even though it could spell curtains for his own premiership. The PM today insisted he was focused on "getting on with the job" despite intense jockeying by his leadership rivals.

SIR Keir Starmer has pledged to throw his "100 per cent" support behind Andy Burnham 's by-election bid – even though it could spell curtains for his own premiership.

The PM today insisted he was focused on "getting on with the job" despite intense jockeying by his leadership rivals. Speaking to party staff today, Sir Keir said: "We now have an important by-election coming up. It is Labour versus Reform. We will know very shortly who the candidate is.

"Whoever they are I am going to support them one hundred per cent and I want every member, everyone in our movement to support them. Sir Keir is clinging onto No10 by his fingernails after almost 100 Labour MPs called for him to quit over the party's disastrous local election results. Secretary last week with a stinging criticism of the government and declared his candidacy if a leadership contest is eventually triggered.

The weakened PM today admitted it has "not been easy circumstances in the last 10 days" but was concentrating on his "duties" in Downing Street. Divers FIND remaining bodies of missing tourists in Maldives 'shark cave' He said: "The election results tell us that people are frustrated, they don't feel that their lives have changed quickly enough.

"And we need to remember at all times what we are here to do. It forced Mr Burnham – who has made similar remarks in the past – on the defensive as he prepared to stand in the Brexiteer seat





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham By-Election Bid Pledge 100% Support PM's Focus Leadership Rivals Frustration Lives Have Changed Quickly Enough Brexit Local Election Results Candidacy Duties Downing Street Election Results People Are Frustrated Lives Have Changed Quickly Enough Local Election Results Candidacy Duties Downing Street Election Results People Are Frustrated Lives Have Changed Quickly Enough

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