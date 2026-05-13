Keir Starmer's Body Language Signals Inner Pain and Resignation?

A body language expert interprets Keir Starmer's exit from No10 as a sign of inner pain and resignation, citing his tight clasp on his wife's hand and a 'thin smile' that lacked genuine happiness or confidence.

Keir Starmer showed 'inner pain' and looked like a 'boy being taken off for his first day at school' as he clutched his wife's hand on his way to the King's Speech, according to a body language expert.

The beleaguered Prime Minister did not respond to questions from journalists as he entered a car alongside his wife Victoria and grasped tightly onto her as they marched out of No10 on Wednesday morning. Sir Keir's exit came after holding brief talks with Wes Streeting inside Downing Street earlier this morning. The Health Secretary appeared grim-faced as he emerged from No10 just 15 minutes after walking through the front door.

The PM left shortly after and 'failed' to signal 'resilience' as he only managed 'a very brittle and performative-looking thin smile', said Judi James. The body language expert told the Daily Mail: 'Starmer's exit from being holed up in No10 saw him clutching his wife's hand in the tightest of clasps, with the over-long sleeves of his jacket hiding his fist, making him look like a new boy being taken off for his first day at school.

'If Starmer intended to signal stoic resilience via his body language, he failed. Stepping into the rain his eyes scanned the cameras with an expression of wariness while his mouth only managed a very brittle and performative-looking thin smile that had none of the requisite angles or movements of genuine happiness, confidence or pleasure.

Keir Starmer showed 'inner pain' and looked like a 'boy being being taken off for his first day at school' as he clutched his wife's hand on his way to the King's Speech, according to a body language expert. The beleaguered Prime Minister did not to respond to questions from journalists and grasped tightly onto her hands as they marched out of No10 on Wednesday morning.

Starmer pushed his clasping hand backward slightly to tow his wife along like a celebrity, and she responded accordingly by smiling at the ground. As they walked up to the car Starmer seemed to want to signal he was in control by placing a very firm hand onto his wife's back in a steering gesture.

As he dipped his head to get into the car his attempt at styling it all off seemed to stop though and his brow became furrowed, with a micro-expression of what looked like inner pain. Sir Keir is facing mass rebellion from within the Labour Party but has vowed to continue fighting despite his widespread unpopularity.

The PM challenged his critics to oust him yesterday and refused to resign as a growing contingent of ministers and MPs call for his head. He had a 'blink and you miss it' showdown with Mr Streeting today, which his allies dismissed as a 'quick cup of coffee', jibing that Mr Streeting does not have the numbers or the 'nerve' to challenge.

The party's union paymasters waded into the row this morning, releasing a joint statement calling for a more Left-wing agenda.

'It's clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election, and at some stage a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new leader,' the affiliated unions said. The monarch will conduct the State Opening of Parliament amid scenes of traditional pomp and ceremony.

But while the King will read out a list of legislation, including proposals to cosy up to the EU and boost the Net Zero drive, there is 'outrage' that he has been dragged into a shambolic Labour civil war. Join the discussionIs Starmer still projecting authority under pressure? What's your view? Sir Keir's exit came after holding brief talks with Wes Streeting inside Downing Street earlier this morning.

The PM was led out of No10 by his wife as he fights to remain in power with Labour MPs and the unions in open revolt against his premiership. The Health Secretary appeared grim-faced as he emerged from No10 just 15 minutes after walking through the front door. Ominously for Sir Keir, the next batch of Mandelson documents is due to be released as early as next week.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner are both circling as the question of who will succeed Sir Keir dominates MPs' discussions. High drama at Westminster yesterday saw four Labour ministers resign, saying they no longer had confidence in the premier.

The number of Labour MPs calling for him to go rose to 90, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was forced to deny she is on the brink of quitting after telling the PM to set out a timetable for his departure. The unions, including Unite, Unison and the GMB, said they recognised that progress has been made by the Government, such as aspects of the Employment Rights Act and the increase in the minimum wage.

But they said the results of last week's elections were 'devastating'. The statement said: 'Labour is not doing enough to deliver the change that working people voted for at the general electio





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Keir Starmer Body Language Inner Pain Resignation Wife's Hand Thin Smile Labour Party Mass Rebellion Union Paymasters State Opening Of Parliament Net Zero Drive EU Labour Mps Union Paymasters State Opening Of Parliament Net Zero Drive EU Labour Mps

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