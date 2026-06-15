Keir Starmer's Defence Shambles: A Potentially Difficult Meeting with Donald Trump at the G7

Keir Starmer is racing to defuse his defence shambles before a potentially difficult meeting with Donald Trump at the G7. The bitter funding row has yet to be resolved just a day before the PM heads for the gathering in France. A Cabinet minister confirmed this morning that the new Defence Secretary is still demanding more cash. Lisa Nandy said discussions are happening 'in real time' on how to increase the funding package offered to John Healey - which sparked his resignation last week. His successor Dan Jarvis laid down a marker today saying he is determined to get the military 'what they need'.

Keir Starmer is racing to defuse his defence shambles before a potentially difficult meeting with Donald Trump at the G7. The bitter funding row has yet to be resolved just a day before the PM heads for the gathering in France.

That will include talks with the US President - who has been highly critical of the UK's military capabilities and demanded Nato countries increase spending. A Cabinet minister confirmed this morning that the new Defence Secretary is still demanding more cash. Lisa Nandy said discussions are happening 'in real time' on how to increase the funding package offered to John Healey - which sparked his resignation last week.

His successor Dan Jarvis laid down a marker today saying he is determined to get the military 'what they need'. And asked on the BBC this morning whether the Government was looking to 'find more money' for the Defence Investment Plan, Ms Nandy said: 'Yeah.

' 'These discussions are happening in real time,' she added. Sir Keir has been desperately trying to shore up his position after it emerged a funding boost of just £10billion was being proposed for the DIP.

Keir Starmer welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today as he braces for a potentially difficult G7 summit in France The summit will include talks with Donald Trump - who has been highly critical of the UK's military capabilities and demanded Nato countries increase spending Dan Jarvis has laid down a marker today saying he is determined to get the military 'what they need' The blueprint has been held up by months of haggling over warnings from military chiefs that there is a £28billion hole in budgets over the next four years. Mr Healey quit on Thursday - and was followed out of the door by his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, all condemning the settlement.

There was an agonising nine-hour wait before security minister Mr Jarvis was finally promoted to the key job. The chaotic episode has further loosened Sir Keir's grip on power, as he braces for Andy Burnham to mount a leadership challenge if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday. Mr Jarvis told the Sunday Telegraph he had a 'big responsibility' towards soldiers who risk their lives for the country.

'The defence of our nation is a shared endeavour… I have a big responsibility in that regard now, but so do all of those people who expose themselves to risk tonight, tomorrow, next week, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,' he said. 'I have a responsibility now to them to make sure that they get what they need, and people should be very clear about my determination to fulfil those duties, to make sure that they do (get) precisely what they need.

' Sir Keir welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today. Much of their discussion was on defence, including the Gcap fighter jet development initiative which the premier said was at the 'heart of the relationship between our two countries'. Sir Keir said the UK and Japan were 'working more closely' on defence and had 'lots of issues to discuss in a volatile world'.

Ms Nandy told Sky News she did not believe Mr Jarvis 'would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment'.

'There's a clear picture emerging from this Government that we have moved resources from other departments in order to fund defence, that includes mine and it includes other departments as well, and we're continuing to do that. 'So defence remains the highest priority, and I don't agree that we're not committing the resources that we need. But when the threat level changes, when the global situation changes, we have to change our approach as well.

' Ms Nandy disagreed with Mr Healey's claim that Prime Minister Sir Keir had failed to commit the resources the country needs to defend itself at a time of rising threats. 'I don't agree with him on that point, because these are discussions that are currently being had,' she said. Ms Nandy said she was looking at areas in her own department where funding could be slashed, having spoken to Sir Keir about the issue on Friday.

She told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: 'These conversations are not finished. The negotiation is happening as we speak.

' Allies of Mr Healey voiced frustration at the shift on the DIP, with one saying: 'More money is coming, but only as a result of Healey resigning… this is another unbelievable U-turn. ' Mr Burnham said he would not be 'squeamish' about reducing the welfare bill to fund defence spending. The Greater Manchester mayor said 'the world has changed' and it was 'obvious' the Government would have to adjust its assumptions about defence spending in response.

However, Mr Burnham appears to be taking a similar line to Sir Keir that welfare curbs should be achieved by getting people back to work, instead of active cuts. Keir Starmer welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today as he braces for a potentially difficult G7 summit in France The summit will include talks with Donald Trump - who has been highly critical of the UK's military capabilities and demanded Nato countries increase spending Dan Jarvis has laid down a marker today saying he is determined to get the military 'what they need'.

The blueprint has been held up by months of haggling over warnings from military chiefs that there is a £28billion hole in budgets over the next four years. Mr Healey quit on Thursday - and was followed out of the door by his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, all condemning the settlement. There was an agonising nine-hour wait before security minister Mr Jarvis was finally promoted to the key job.

The chaotic episode has further loosened Sir Keir's grip on power, as he braces for Andy Burnham to mount a leadership challenge if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday. Mr Jarvis told the Sunday Telegraph he had a 'big responsibility' towards soldiers who risk their lives for the country.

'The defence of our nation is a shared endeavour… I have a big responsibility in that regard now, but so do all of those people who expose themselves to risk tonight, tomorrow, next week, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,' he said. 'I have a responsibility now to them to make sure that they get what they need, and people should be very clear about my determination to fulfil those duties, to make sure that they do (get) precisely what they need.

' Sir Keir welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today. Much of their discussion was on defence, including the Gcap fighter jet development initiative which the premier said was at the 'heart of the relationship between our two countries'. Sir Keir said the UK and Japan were 'working more closely' on defence and had 'lots of issues to discuss in a volatile world'.

Ms Nandy told Sky News she did not believe Mr Jarvis 'would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment'.

'There's a clear picture emerging from this Government that we have moved resources from other departments in order to fund defence, that includes mine and it includes other departments as well, and we're continuing to do that. 'So defence remains the highest priority, and I don't agree that we're not committing the resources that we need. But when the threat level changes, when the global situation changes, we have to change our approach as well.

' Ms Nandy disagreed with Mr Healey's claim that Prime Minister Sir Keir had failed to commit the resources the country needs to defend itself at a time of rising threats. 'I don't agree with him on that point, because these are discussions that are currently being had,' she said. Ms Nandy said she was looking at areas in her own department where funding could be slashed, having spoken to Sir Keir about the issue on Friday.

She told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: 'These conversations are not finished. The negotiation is happening as we speak.

' Allies of Mr Healey voiced frustration at the shift on the DIP, with one saying: 'More money is coming, but only as a result of Healey resigning… this is another unbelievable U-turn. ' Mr Burnham said he would not be 'squeamish' about reducing the welfare bill to fund defence spending. The Greater Manchester mayor said 'the world has changed' and it was 'obvious' the Government would have to adjust its assumptions about defence spending in response.

However, Mr Burnham appears to be taking a similar line to Sir Keir that welfare curbs should be achieved by getting people back to work, instead of active cuts. Keir Starmer welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today as he braces for a potentially difficult G7 summit in France The summit will include talks with Donald Trump - who has been highly critical of the UK's military capabilities and demanded Nato countries increase spending Dan Jarvis has laid down a marker today saying he is determined to get the military 'what they need'.

The blueprint has been held up by months of haggling over warnings from military chiefs that there is a £28billion hole in budgets over the next four years. Mr Healey quit on Thursday - and was followed out of the door by his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, all condemning the settlement. There was an agonising nine-hour wait before security minister Mr Jarvis was finally promoted to the key job.

The chaotic episode has further loosened Sir Keir's grip on power, as he braces for Andy Burnham to mount a leadership challenge if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday. Mr Jarvis told the Sunday Telegraph he had a 'big responsibility' towards soldiers who risk their lives for the country.

'The defence of our nation is a shared endeavour… I have a big responsibility in that regard now, but so do all of those people who expose themselves to risk tonight, tomorrow, next week, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,' he said. 'I have a responsibility now to them to make sure that they get what they need, and people should be very clear about my determination to fulfil those duties, to make sure that they do (get) precisely what they need.

' Sir Keir welcomed Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi to Downing Street today. Much of their discussion was on defence, including the Gcap fighter jet development initiative which the premier said was at the 'heart of the relationship between our two countries'. Sir Keir said the UK and Japan were 'working more closely' on defence and had 'lots of issues to discuss in a volatile world'.

Ms Nandy told Sky News she did not believe Mr Jarvis 'would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment'.

'There's a clear picture emerging from this Government that we have moved resources from other departments in order to fund defence, that includes mine and it includes other departments as well, and we're continuing to do that. 'So defence remains the highest priority, and I don't agree that we're not committing the resources that we need. But when the threat level changes, when the global situation changes, we have to change our approach as well.

' Ms Nandy disagreed with Mr Healey's claim that Prime Minister Sir Keir had failed to commit the resources the country needs to defend itself at a time of rising threats. 'I don't agree with him on that point, because these are discussions that are currently being had,' she said. Ms Nandy said she was looking at areas in her own department where funding could be slashed, having spoken to Sir Keir about the issue on Friday.

She told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: 'These conversations are not finished. The negotiation is happening as we speak.

' Allies of Mr Healey voiced frustration at the shift on the DIP, with one saying: 'More money is coming, but only as a result of Healey resigning… this is another unbelievable U-turn. ' Mr Burnham said he would not be 'squeamish' about reducing the welfare bill to fund defence spending. The Greater Manchester mayor said 'the world has changed' and it was 'obvious' the Government would have to adjust its assumptions about defence spending in response.

However, Mr Burnham appears to be taking a similar line to Sir Keir that welfare curbs should be achieved by getting people back to work, instead of active cuts





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Keir Starmer Defence Shambles Donald Trump G7 Lisa Nandy Dan Jarvis John Healey Welfare Cuts

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