Keir Starmer's Nationalisation Agenda and Gambling Commission's Affordability Checks

SIR Keir Starmer's plan to nationalise 'life's essentials' and the Gambling Commission's intrusive affordability checks on punters are major concerns for the British public and the future of British horseracing.

SIR Keir Starmer has not actually gone and already we’ve had a weekend of posturing from the two main contenders feeling entitled to take over as PM without a say from voters.

Top of his wish list is public control of 'life's essentials', including energy and water companies — by which he means nationalising everything. If Burnham's agenda is ultimately to re-nationalise everything going, the cost could be ONE TRILLION. But Burnham, despite wanting to be PM in a matter of months, has nothing to say about that. He does not have a serious plan — just a list of Left-wing fantasies.

Not only is this a massive betrayal of the biggest democratic exercise in our history, which would shackle us to the economically-stagnant, over-regulated EU and kill off trade deals with high-growth countries. It would drag us into years of tortuous negotiations — during which nothing much else would get done — as the EU demanded we join the euro, re-introduce free movement and pay Brussels hundreds of billions.

If Burnham or Streeting — or whoever else emerges from this clown-like competition — wants to impose a new Left-wing agenda on the British public they need the public's consent. MPs rightly fear for the future of British horseracing if the Gambling Commission goes ahead with implementing intrusive affordability checks on punters.

It would trash the promise that the checks would only be used if 'fully frictionless' and would drive more punters to That would not only lose the Treasury more than £300million in revenue but cost horseracing nearly £250million in the first five years — plus countles





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Nationalisation Life's Essentials Energy And Water Companies Trade Deals EU Euro Free Movement Gambling Commission Affordability Checks British Horseracing Revenue Frictionless Intrusion Checks Pundits British Public Trade Deals High-Growth Countries Economically-Stagnant Over-Regulated EU EU Demanded Join The Euro Re-Introduce Free Movement Pay Brussels Hundreds Of Billions Trash The Promise Fully Frictionless Drive More Punters Lose The Treasury More Than £300Million In Rev Cost Horseracing Nearly £250Million In The Fir Countless

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