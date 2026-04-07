Keir Starmer's Senior Aide 'Turfed Out' in Downing Street Shakeup

Darren Jones, appointed Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister just seven months prior, has reportedly been removed from his position, triggering a new 'reset' within Keir Starmer's senior team. This comes amid wider changes in the government, including the appointments of Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary and Vidhya Alakeson as acting Chief of Staff.

News delivered straight to you by 7am: One of Keir Starmer 's senior aides, Darren Jones , has reportedly been removed from his position in No10 just seven months after being appointed. This move marks a significant 'reset' within the Prime Minister's senior team and raises questions about the direction and stability of the current administration.

Jones, the MP for Bristol North West and a former Treasury minister, was initially appointed as Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister in September of the previous year. Downing Street had framed the newly created role as central to the government's operations as Sir Keir entered 'phase two' of his premiership. However, sources within the government have indicated that Jones is now spending significantly less time in No10. The Financial Times reported that a senior government source confirmed this, stating that Jones is effectively 'turfed out' and rarely present in the building. Another source described the role itself as perhaps a 'not great idea'. This shift in personnel coincides with the emergence of other key figures within the government. Antonia Romeo, the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary, and Vidhya Alakeson, the acting No10 chief of staff, are reported to have gained prominence in recent weeks. Allies of Jones have asserted that his departure is not due to any disagreement with Sir Keir. They state that Jones is now focusing on other aspects of his job rather than the daily operational tasks within No10. Dame Antonia Romeo’s appointment as the first female Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service in February followed Sir Keir's decision to remove Chris Wormald from the top Whitehall role, reportedly with a financial settlement of approximately £250,000. \The situation in Downing Street appears to be in a state of flux with this recent change, and potentially more to come. The announcement of Jones's move is particularly significant given the previous shakeups within the government. The turmoil had been preceded by the resignation of Morgan McSweeney as No10 chief of staff, triggered by the fallout from the Peter Mandelson scandal. Dame Antonia and Ms. Alakeson have drawn positive feedback from their colleagues regarding their performance since their respective appointments. It is further understood that the Prime Minister is considering another 'reset' of his Downing Street team after the upcoming local elections next month, suggesting further potential for disruption. The timing of Jones's appointment, in September of the previous year as Chief Secretary to the PM, also coincided with the exit of Angela Rayner as deputy PM, following a contentious tax dispute, which then led to a reshuffle of the cabinet. Shortly after this, Lord Mandelson was removed as Britain's ambassador to the US due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. This illustrates the dynamic nature of Keir Starmer's attempts to revamp the cabinet.\A Cabinet Office spokesperson provided an official statement on the matter: 'As the Prime Minister and his Chief Secretary have made clear, delivering for the public requires fundamental reform of Government.' The spokesperson also mentioned Darren Jones' plan to 'rewire the state to create more efficient and more convenient public services - and take on defenders of the status quo'. The recent changes and the planned future 'resets' highlight the ongoing efforts to stabilize the current government, address internal challenges, and improve public perception. The rapid shifts in personnel and strategic focus demonstrate the complexities of navigating political landscapes, and the pursuit of optimal leadership dynamics. This ongoing process of adjustment underscores the government's commitment to adapting its approach in response to changing conditions and emerging priorities





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