Keir Starmer's U-turn on social media ban for under-16s

The Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, has welcomed news that Keir Starmer is to perform another humiliating U-turn, this time over banning social media for under-16s. The Labour government, which had previously opposed such a move, is now understood to be bowing to pressure and enacting a ban.

The Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch , has welcomed news that Keir Starmer is to perform another humiliating U-turn, this time over banning social media for under-16s .

The Labour government, which had previously opposed such a move, is now understood to be bowing to pressure and enacting a ban. Sir Keir will use another lengthy and bureaucratic consultation as cover to announce the change of position. The Tories have blamed social media addiction for the surging mental health crisis engulfing young Brits, and Ms Badenoch argued that sensible regulation for under-16s is both necessary and long overdue.

However, opponents argue that young people will be tech-savvy enough to find workarounds and it could inadvertently force teens into less regulated online spaces where they may be at greater risk





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Keir Starmer U-Turn Banning Social Media For Under-16S Labour Government Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch Social Media Addiction Mental Health Crisis Sensible Regulation For Under-16S U-Turn On Social Media Ban For Under-16S Keir Starmer's U-Turn On Social Media Ban For

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