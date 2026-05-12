The news text discusses the growing pressure on Labour leader Keir Starmer and the potential leadership contest within the party. It highlights the calls from 55 Labour MPs for Starmer to set a timetable for a leadership election and the two potential frontrunners – Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting.

Keir Starmer survives the day – but the pressure on his leadership is growing. Today, he attempted to shore up his position with a speech focused on his vision for Labour, saying his government must go beyond “incremental change” and be the party of a “stronger and fairer” Britain.

But despite this, at least 55 Labour MPs have called on Starmer to set out a timetable for a leadership election to take place. And inside Labour, the conversation has already moved on to who would replace him and two names dominate – Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting. Burnham says he should never have been blocked from returning to Westminster, and Streeting is openly being discussed as a potential frontrunner.

So with the party leadership in flux and the future of the Labour party once again up for debate – what happens now? In this episode of The Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy speaks to Starmer biographer Tom Baldwin and Guardian columnist Zoe Williams about what today’s turmoil really means. Is Labour heading for a delayed but inevitable leadership contest, a Burnham “coronation”, or a messy fight over the party’s future





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Keir Starmer Labour Party Leadership Contest Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Incremental Change Stronger And Fairer Britain The Fourcast Tom Baldwin Zoe Williams

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