Keir Starmer Vows to Stay as PM, Despite Labour Mutiny

After poor local election results, several Labour MPs demand that Prime Minister Keir Starmer should step down, while he remains steadfast and vows to lead the party for another eight years. The attack on Labor by Reform and the Greens parties adds to the internal rift within the party.

Floundering Keir Starmer vowed to stay as PM for another eight years today despite a Labour mutiny gathering pace. As dozens of MPs demand he quits and rivals mull a leadership challenge, the PM insisted he is at the start of a '10-year project of renewal'.

Labour is tearing itself apart after nightmare local election results saw Reform and the Greens seize huge chunks of the party's heartlands. Ex-minister Josh Simons joined the list of rebels this morning, saying the PM had 'lost the country' and should allow an 'orderly transition'. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham also said she believed the premier is doomed.

Sir Keir's bid to stabilise the situation yesterday by bringing veterans Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman back into Government was roundly ridiculed by MPs and ministers. The PM is now facing a make-or-break moment tomorrow, when he has promised a big speech that will explain how he can save Labour from oblivion





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Keir Starmer Leadership Labour Mutiny Local Elections Gordon Brown Harriet Harman Josh Simons Sharon Graham Orderly Transition Stabilisation Brexit Local Election Results

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