Keira Knightley and Husband James Righton Project United Front During London Outing

Actress Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton are seen wearing their wedding bands in London, silencing recent rumors after the musician was spotted without his ring earlier in the week.

Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton , were spotted enjoying a casual outing in north London this past Tuesday, putting recent public speculation regarding their marital status to rest. The high-profile couple, who have been wed for 13 years, were clearly visible with their wedding bands firmly in place. This appearance served as a direct and immediate contrast to reports from just days prior, when Righton was photographed riding his bicycle through the city without his wedding ring on his finger. The sight of the 42-year-old former Klaxons singer sans his band had triggered a flurry of gossip, but the pair seemed determined to project a unified front as they navigated the streets together only twenty-four hours later, both looking relaxed and synchronized in their choice of attire.

Keira Knightley, renowned for her iconic roles in films like Love Actually and Atonement, looked effortlessly stylish while maintaining an edgy, off-duty aesthetic. She opted for a 75 pound Drake's 1977 cotton twill baseball cap, shielding her face with a pair of oversized, retro-inspired sunglasses. Her ensemble consisted of a comfortable rugby shirt layered with an oversized twill jacket, showcasing her ability to blend high-end fashion with contemporary streetwear. As a long-standing muse for the fashion house Chanel, Knightley also incorporated a touch of luxury into her look by wearing camel and black pumps from the brand. James Righton complemented her style, opting for a midnight blue corduroy shirt paired with a brown baseball cap and New Balance trainers, maintaining the couple's reputation for being a trendsetting duo in the British capital.

Beyond their recent fashion-forward stroll, public interest in the couple has also been piqued by administrative updates regarding Knightley's professional business ventures. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the actress had reverted to using her maiden name on official documents filed with Companies House, specifically for her company, KCK Boo Ltd. This minor administrative shift, which aligns her business records with her primary identification documents to satisfy new verification regulations, reignited discussions about her previous public comments regarding marriage and identity. Knightley had previously expressed hesitation about fully adopting her husband's name during a 2014 interview, noting a personal struggle with the transition. Furthermore, the couple recently made headlines for the sale of their cherished French vineyard, Les Cinq Puits, located in the Rhone Valley. The property held significant sentimental value, as it served as the venue for their intimate 2013 wedding ceremony. Despite the challenges of managing such a complex passion project, the couple remains committed to their life together, continuing to raise their two daughters, Edie and Delilah, while balancing their demanding professional lives in the public eye.





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