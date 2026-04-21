Keira Knightley and James Righton Put Split Rumors to Rest During London Outing

Actress Keira Knightley and husband James Righton are seen wearing their wedding bands in London, effectively silencing speculation that arose after the musician was spotted without his ring over the weekend.

Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton were spotted together in north London this past Tuesday, appearing very much the united couple as they enjoyed a stroll through the neighborhood. The pair attracted significant attention not just for their stylish attire, but for the prominent display of their wedding bands. This sighting was a clear and perhaps intentional response to public curiosity generated just a few days prior.

On Saturday, James, the former Klaxons singer who has been married to the award-winning actress for thirteen years, was photographed cycling alone through the city without his wedding ring, a detail that quickly sparked conjecture among observers and fans of the long-standing celebrity couple. By Tuesday, however, any lingering doubts regarding the status of their union seemed to be firmly put to rest. The couple walked in tandem, both wearing their rings, presenting a cohesive front that neutralized the tabloid chatter that had gained momentum over the weekend.

Keira, known for her impeccable off-duty style, embraced an edgy aesthetic for the outing. She sported a 75-pound Drake's 1977 cotton twill baseball cap and oversized, retro-inspired sunglasses that shielded her face. Her ensemble featured a comfortable yet trendy rugby top layered with an oversized twill jacket, paired with sophisticated camel and black pumps from Chanel, a brand with which she has maintained a long-term professional relationship as a muse. James complemented his wife's fashion-forward look, wearing a midnight blue corduroy shirt and a brown baseball cap, finished off with casual New Balance trainers.

This recent public appearance follows a period of speculation regarding Keira's legal use of her husband's surname. In February, reports surfaced noting that the actress had ceased using her married name, Righton, on official documents associated with her performing arts company, KCK Boo Ltd. The company, which boasts assets exceeding 11 million pounds, now lists her as Keira Christine Knightley. While some observers viewed this as a potential sign of marital strain, representatives for the star clarified that the change was merely a technical adjustment to align company documentation with her primary identification documents under new, stricter verification rules.

Keira has long been vocal about the complexities of marriage and identity, famously noting in 2014 that she struggled with the idea of changing her name after their 2013 wedding. The couple, who share two daughters named Edie and Delilah, have navigated over a decade of public life together. Last year, they faced another transition when they sold their beloved French vineyard, Les Cinq Puits, a property that held significant sentimental value as the site of their intimate wedding ceremony. Despite the pressures of fame and the occasional misunderstanding caused by administrative changes or a missing ring, the pair appears to remain firmly committed as they continue their life together in London.





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