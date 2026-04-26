Keira Knightley Plans University Return Amid Marriage Speculation

Keira Knightley is reportedly planning to attend university to study English Literature, driven by feelings of academic inferiority among her peers. This decision comes as rumors circulate about her marriage to James Righton, fueled by his recent appearance without a wedding ring and changes to her company registration.

Keira Knightley , despite her immense success in films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually, reportedly feels insecure about her lack of a university degree.

Friends reveal the 41-year-old actress, who left school at 16 to pursue her acting career, dreads dinner parties with her peers, feeling academically inferior. This has prompted her to consider returning to education, potentially following in Emma Watson’s footsteps and studying English Literature. Knightley’s early success, beginning with Bend It Like Beckham, meant she missed out on traditional academic pursuits, a gap she now wishes to fill.

She faced challenges in school due to dyslexia, initially classified as having special educational needs, but overcame these difficulties with support from her parents. However, her decision to pursue further education comes amidst speculation about her 13-year marriage to James Righton. Righton was recently spotted without his wedding ring, and changes to Knightley’s company registration, reverting to her maiden name, have fueled rumors of marital difficulties. Representatives for Knightley clarified the name change was due to new identity verification rules.

The couple recently sold their vineyard in France, admitting it was challenging to maintain alongside their other commitments. Despite maintaining a relatively private life, the upcoming summer will see Knightley working alongside her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Dornan, on a new film, adding another layer of public interest. Despite the swirling speculation, sources close to the couple insist that, for now, all is well at home.

Righton has reportedly been seen without his ring before, and Knightley continues to be seen with her daughters. While acknowledging the signs that have prompted speculation, the source maintains that things appear to be fine. Knightley’s desire to return to education appears to be a personal ambition to address a long-held insecurity, separate from any potential issues in her personal life.

Her journey from a young actress leaving school early to a critically acclaimed star now includes a renewed focus on academic fulfillment, demonstrating a commitment to personal growth alongside her established career





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Keira Knightley to Return to University Amidst Marriage SpeculationAcclaimed actress Keira Knightley is planning to study English Literature at university, driven by a feeling of academic inferiority. This decision comes as her 13-year marriage to James Righton faces scrutiny following his appearance without a wedding ring and changes to her company registration.

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