Keira Knightley to Return to University Amidst Marriage Speculation

Acclaimed actress Keira Knightley is planning to study English Literature at university, driven by a feeling of academic inferiority. This decision comes as her 13-year marriage to James Righton faces scrutiny following his appearance without a wedding ring and changes to her company registration.

Keira Knightley , despite her immense success in films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually, reportedly feels insecure about her lack of a university degree.

Friends reveal the 41-year-old actress dreads dinner parties, believing she is academically inferior to her peers who pursued higher education. Having left Teddington School at 16 to launch her acting career with Bend It Like Beckham, Knightley is now planning to return to education and study English Literature, inspired by Emma Watson’s academic pursuits.

This decision comes after a career trajectory most teenagers only dream of, beginning with Love Actually and quickly escalating to a leading role alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. While she claims to have no regrets about her early career choices, Knightley acknowledges missing out on the traditional university experience.

Her school years were also challenging, marked by a dyslexia diagnosis at age six and being categorized as having ‘special educational needs’ due to reading difficulties, which initially discouraged her. However, with parental support, she overcame these challenges by age eleven. The timing of Knightley’s academic ambitions coincides with increased scrutiny of her personal life. Her husband, James Righton, was recently spotted without his wedding ring, sparking speculation about their 13-year marriage.

Further fueling rumors, a change in her company registration reverted her name to ‘Keira Christina Knightley’ from ‘Righton’, though representatives claim this was solely to comply with new identity verification rules. The couple also recently sold their vineyard in France, admitting it was difficult to maintain alongside their other commitments. Despite generally maintaining a private life, recent events have drawn attention to their relationship.

Knightley and Righton have two daughters, Edie and Delilah, and celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a lighthearted acknowledgment of the ‘miracle’ of reaching that milestone. Adding another layer to the situation, Knightley is set to film a new movie, The Worst, in France this summer with her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Dornan. Despite the whispers surrounding her personal life, sources indicate that, for now, things are stable at home.

Righton has been seen without his ring before, and Knightley continues to be seen with her daughters. While some signs have prompted speculation, those close to the couple maintain that all is well. Knightley’s decision to pursue higher education represents a personal fulfillment and a desire to address a long-held insecurity, while her personal life navigates a period of public attention and change.

The actress’s journey highlights the complexities of balancing a successful career, personal relationships, and the pursuit of individual aspirations





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