Keith Brymer Jones, Judge from The Great Pottery Throw Down, Engaged to Actress Marj Hogarth

Keith Brymer Jones, the beloved judge from The Great Pottery Throw Down, proposed to his actress girlfriend Marj Hogarth during a stage performance in Cardiff. The engagement announcement also touches on his personal history, including his difficult school years, his discovery of pottery, and his rise to fame through the show and his iconic bucket mug design.

Keith Brymer Jones , the well-known ceramic designer and judge from the popular television series The Great Pottery Throw Down , has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, actress Marj Hogarth .

The 61-year-old proposed to the 58-year-old during a performance of their show Us, Pots and a Welsh Chapel at the New Theatre in Cardiff, asking for her hand in marriage in front of a live audience. Brymer Jones shared the joyous news via his Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the production companies for enabling the on-stage proposal and revealing that his partner happily accepted.

Social media posts and audience reactions celebrated the moment, with many commending the couple's suitability and happiness. This engagement marks Brymer Jones's second marriage; he was previously wed and has a son named Ned, though he has kept details about his former spouse private. The couple, who formerly resided in Kent, now live in North Wales, and their home renovation journey is documented on the Channel 4 series Our Welsh Chapel Dream.

"The stage was significant because it's where Marj feels the most comfortable," Brymer Jones explained, highlighting the personal meaning behind choosing that particular setting. Keith Brymer Jones's journey to becoming a beloved public figure in the ceramics world is a story of resilience and passion. He had a difficult childhood in a North London suburb, facing bullying and undiagnounced dyslexia, which created significant anxiety around academic tasks. Everything changed when an art teacher introduced him to clay.

In his memoir, A Boy In A China Shop, he described how holding the material provided an immediate sense of calm and creative control.

"Just looking at this lump of clay washed away all the anxiety I usually felt when asked to do anything in class," he wrote. The art room became his sanctuary, even after a harrowing incident where school bullies placed razor blades in his clay, turning it pink along with his hands and resulting in the room being locked, with Brymer Jones given the sole key.

After completing his education, he took a job at a pottery outside London, performing physically demanding work such as hauling clay. He described himself as inexperienced but full of energetic enthusiasm for mastering the craft. Concurrently, he was a member of a punk band called The Wigs. Following the band's dissolution, he established his own pottery business, creating handcrafted homeware for retailers like Heals and Habitat, often personally making deliveries to ensure fragile items arrived safely.

However, his business faced challenges from mass-market producers such as Ikea, prompting him to develop a signature product line: a simple white porcelain 'bucket mug' printed with affirming words like 'Gorgeous', 'The Boss', or 'Love'. The mugs were an immediate commercial triumph, with orders totaling £35,000 after their debut at a trade fair, and they remain a globally recognized bestseller.

A pivotal moment in his career came with a creative publicity stunt: a parody video of Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep,' titled 'Rolling Clay With Keith.

' Though his then-wife feared it would harm his professional reputation, the video captured the attention of the producers developing The Great Pottery Throw Down. His participation as a judge on the show, which is filmed in Stoke-on-Trent to honor Britain's pottery heritage, catapulted him to national fame. His emotional responses, often involving tears, became a signature element of the series. While initially embarrassed by his crying, he embraced it after the director encouraged him, calling the reactions "TV gold.

" Brymer Jones has consistently used his platform to champion the skill, artistry, and cultural importance of handmade pottery, contributing to a resurgence of public interest in ceramics across the United Kingdom





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