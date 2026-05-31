Keith Richards Becomes Great-Grandfather as Granddaughter Ella Welcomes Baby Daughter Luna

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has become a great-grandfather after his granddaughter, model Ella Richards, gave birth to a daughter named Luna. The joyful news was shared on Instagram by Ella, who also celebrated her 30th birthday. The father is Sascha von Bismarck, from a prominent aristocratic European family. The announcement triggered waves of congratulations from celebrities and society figures. Keith Richards, 82, now joins bandmate Mick Jagger in great-grandfatherhood. The article also covers Ella's modeling career, her family's creative and bohemian background, and the upcoming release of a new Rolling Stones album.

Keith Richards , the legendary guitarist of The Rolling Stones , has become a great-grandfather for the first time following the birth of his great-granddaughter, Luna . The news was announced by his granddaughter, model Ella Richards , who turned 30 and shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram cradling her newborn daughter.

Ella's long-term partner is Sascha von Bismarck, a photographer from a notable European aristocratic family. The couple's relationship was confirmed in 2023, and Ella's pregnancy was revealed in March with a striking black-and-white image. The announcement brought an outpouring of congratulations from high-profile friends, including Princess Olympia of Greece and socialite Daphne Guinness. Keith Richards, aged 82, has five children and eight grandchildren, and had expressed his excitement about the impending birth on social media.

This milestone makes him the second current Rolling Stone to achieve great-grandfather status, after Mick Jagger. The family has a rich history; Ella's mother is Lucie de la Falaise, niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise, and her father is Marlon Richards, Keith's eldest son with the late Anita Pallenberg. Ella has built a successful modeling career, debuting at New York Fashion Week at 18 and starring in a Burberry campaign.

She is represented by the Kate Moss Agency, with Moss serving as her godmother. In interviews, Ella has described her grandfather as a quiet, sweet, and shy man, contrary to his wild public image, and spoke of her bohemian upbringing in a family of 'crazy creatives.

' Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are preparing to release their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' in July, featuring collaborations with artists like Paul McCartney and Robert Smith





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Keith Richards Ella Richards Rolling Stones Great-Grandfather Luna Sascha Von Bismarck Modeling Burberry Kate Moss Aristocratic Family New Album Foreign Tongues

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