Keith Urban Faces Social Isolation as Family and Friends Seem to 'Take Sides' in Divorce from Nicole Kidman

Reports indicate that Keith Urban is experiencing a growing distance from Nicole Kidman’s family and social circle following their separation, with several individuals unfollowing him on social media. This suggests a leaning towards Kidman within her extended family and among Hollywood friends.

The recent separation of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continues to unfold with ripples extending beyond the couple themselves. Reports suggest a growing distance between Keith Urban and members of Nicole Kidman ’s family, particularly her sister Antonia and niece Lucia Hawley, both of whom have unfollowed him on social media .

This follows an initial indication of strain when Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, briefly unfollowed Urban on Instagram before refollowing him without explanation. The pattern of unfollows appears to indicate a leaning towards Kidman within her extended family, despite Urban having been a part of their lives for nearly two decades. Beyond the immediate family, a broader look at Urban’s social media connections reveals a lack of engagement with Nicole Kidman’s extended family through previous relationships.

He doesn't follow any accounts belonging to members of the Hawley or Marran families, suggesting limited maintained connections. Interestingly, Nicole Kidman’s adopted children with Tom Cruise present a complex picture. Connor Cruise does not follow either parent, consistent with reports of estrangement, while Isabella Cruise, who appears to be reconciling with her mother, follows both Kidman and Urban, though neither reciprocates. This situation highlights the varied dynamics within Kidman’s family relationships during this period of transition.

The shift extends to the couple’s wider social circle in Hollywood. Many of the Australian stars who were once close to both Kidman and Urban now appear to primarily support Kidman. Longtime friend Naomi Watts and even her ex-partner Liev Schreiber are among those who no longer follow Urban. While some, like Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Rowe, still follow Urban, the lack of reciprocal follows suggests a subtle distancing.

Russell Crowe, a wedding guest, also doesn’t follow either star. This apparent alignment with Kidman among friends and family paints a picture of a social network largely consolidating around the actress as the divorce proceedings continue, leaving Keith Urban seemingly increasingly isolated. The situation raises questions about the role of family and friends in navigating a divorce and whether neutrality is possible or even desirable





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Divorce Family Friends Social Media Instagram Celebrity News Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Unveils Dramatic New Look at Kentucky Derby GalaDannielynn Birkhead, 19, debuted a 'goth-rock' style with a pixie cut and black gown at the Barnstable Brown Gala, showcasing her evolving personal style alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. This marks a departure from previously honoring her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith's, fashion choices.

Read more »

2026 Met Gala: Stars Arrive in NYC as Venus Williams, Beyoncé, and Nicole Kidman Co-Chair the Fashion ExtravaganzaThe 2026 Met Gala, themed Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion is Art, is set to take place on May 4 in New York City. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Venus Williams have arrived early, with Williams co-chairing alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman. The event will explore the relationship between clothing and the body, featuring historical and contemporary garments. Anna Wintour remains a key figure, while Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are lead sponsors.

Read more »

Patricia Cornwell’s Dream of Agatha Christie and the Rise of a Literary IconPatricia Cornwell recounts the dream that inspired her career, her rise to fame as a best-selling crime novelist, and the new Amazon Prime series *Scarpetta*, starring Nicole Kidman. Her upcoming memoir, *True Crime: A Memoir*, delves into her life and the challenges she overcame.

Read more »

Larry Birkhead Opens Up About Daughter Dannielynn's Career Pressures and New Edgy LookLarry Birkhead discusses the pressures his daughter Dannielynn faces to follow in her late mother Anna Nicole Smith's footsteps, her academic pursuits, and her new bold fashion statement at the Kentucky Derby.

Read more »

I took Europe's last Soviet sleeper train to a country that doesn't existUrban explorer Sam Russell tells Metro about his unique travel experience, riding Europe's last Soviet sleeper train from Romania to Moldova

Read more »

Keith Wyness drops new Man City points deduction verdict amid ‘awful’ updateThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »