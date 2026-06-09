Keith Urban Reportedly Anxious and Focusing on Self-Care After Divorce from Nicole Kidman

Friends worry about Keith Urban's emotional state following his split from Nicole Kidman. Insiders claim the singer is anxious about flying solo, evident at the ACM Awards, and has turned to retail therapy and spa treatments. He also invested millions in a Nashville studio as he prepares for his tour.

Keith Urban , the 58-year-old country music star, is reportedly navigating a difficult period following his divorce from actress Nicole Kidman , also 58. The couple, who were married for 19 years, finalized their split in January.

Friends of the musician are said to be worried about his emotional state as he adjusts to life on his own. Insiders describe him as anxious about this new chapter, particularly concerning public appearances. This anxiety was notably evident at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in May, his first major event without Nicole.

A source commented that his smile did not reach his eyes and that he appeared lost without his former "other half," making him seem uncomfortable facing the press alone. In an effort to cope with the transition, Keith is allegedly turning to retail therapy and placing renewed focus on his physical appearance. Reports suggest he has been indulging in spa treatments, massages, hair highlighting, nail care, and skin treatments.

One insider characterized this as a metrosexual approach to self-care, noting he has spent a significant amount of money to prepare for his upcoming tour and promotional activities. Additionally, he has reportedly invested millions in restoring a Nashville studio, The Tracking Room, which he has renamed The Sound. The property was listed for sale in 2024 at $5.6 million, but Keith expressed his fondness for the space in a 2025 interview, saying, "I just like hanging out in here.

I'm in heaven.

" These expenditures and self-improvement efforts may be part of his strategy to rebuild confidence while moving forward solo. Fan reactions to Keith's recent public appearance have been mixed. At the ACM Awards, some observers noted he looked uncomfortable, embarrassed, or sad without Nicole by his side. Comments on social media expressed sympathy, with many writing that he seemed out of place and missing his former partner.

However, other fans defended him, suggesting that not everyone is comfortable in the spotlight and that he still looked great. The discussion online has centered on whether celebrities should change their looks and lifestyles after a painful breakup or remain true to themselves. While some see his spa visits and studio investment as positive steps toward self-reinvention, others interpret his demeanor as a sign of lingering distress.

The situation highlights the public's fascination with celebrity relationships and the scrutiny that follows high-profile separations





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Keith Urban Nicole Kidman Divorce ACM Awards Self-Care Retail Therapy Anxiety Country Music Spa Tour Nashville Studio Public Appearance

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