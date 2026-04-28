Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Rose Unfollows Him on Instagram Amid Family Struggles

Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose, has unfollowed her father on Instagram following his split from Nicole Kidman, signaling ongoing family tensions. The 17-year-old and her sister, Faith Margaret, are reportedly siding with their mother and refusing to meet Urban's new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins. Meanwhile, Urban is focusing on his music career, working on a new breakup album in Nashville.

Keith Urban 's daughter, Sunday Rose , has seemingly made a statement about her relationship with her father following his separation from Nicole Kidman last year. The 17-year-old, one of the two daughters Urban shares with Kidman, recently unfollowed her country music star father on Instagram, though he continues to follow her.

This action comes amid reports that Urban's relationship with his daughters, Sunday and Faith Margaret, 15, has been strained since his split from Kidman was announced in September. According to sources, the girls have reportedly refused to meet their father's new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, as a show of loyalty to their mother.

The separation of Urban and Kidman, a couple once regarded as one of Hollywood's most stable, shocked fans when it was confirmed in September after 19 years of marriage. While the legal aspects of their divorce have been finalized, the emotional fallout continues to unfold behind closed doors. Urban, now 58, has reportedly moved on with Collins, a 26-year-old rising country star, which has further complicated his relationship with his daughters.

A family friend revealed that Sunday and Faith are 'really focused on mum right now,' adjusting to the changes and prioritizing their mother's well-being. Meanwhile, Urban is said to be trying to balance his own life with his daughters' needs, ensuring they feel comfortable while respecting their boundaries. Professionally, Urban is channeling his energy into his music, reportedly renovating a studio in Nashville and working on a new breakup album.

The album is expected to reflect his personal struggles, adding another layer to his already tumultuous year. Speculation about Urban's romantic life has also intensified, with reports suggesting he is in a serious relationship with Collins. The age gap between the two—32 years—has drawn attention, especially since Collins opened for Urban's 2025 High and Alive World Tour and collaborated with him on the 2024 duet 'Write One.

' Collins recently addressed rumors that she and Urban are living together, dismissing them as 'absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue' in a social media post. Despite the public scrutiny, Urban remains focused on his career and navigating his personal life, while his daughters continue to process the changes in their family dynamic





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Keith Urban Nicole Kidman Sunday Rose Family Drama Karley Scott Collins

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