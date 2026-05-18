Keith Urban's Tattoo Tribute Hints At Ongoing Tensions With Nicole Kidman

A red carpet appearance by Keith Urban at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas hinted at potential ongoing tensions between the ex-couple. The country superstar's heavily tattooed hands pulled attention away from his attire, drawing connections to his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban , who ended his marriage to Nicole Kidman last year, sparked speculation that he was sending a subtle message to her at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas by highlighting his heavily tattooed hands, adorned with ink dedicated to her.

The incident comes amid ongoing assumptions about the fallout from their surprise separation. Nicole Kidman, who co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala alongside her daughter Sunday Rose, has been seen as having a unified front while also dealing with family tensions. Recent reports suggest that her daughters Sunday and Faith, along with their rumored new step-mother Karley Scott Collins, are not keen on engaging with Keith Urban's new partner.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban has been concentrated on his music career, spending time in Nashville and working on a album filled with breakup themes. The situation is reminiscent of Kidman's previous divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001, where they agreed to joint custody of their adopted kids





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