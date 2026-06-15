Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Spotted on Date Amid Ongoing Flirtation Rumors

Actress Keke Palmer and Hot Ones host Sean Evans have been seen dining together in Brooklyn, fueling rumors of a romantic connection following several public displays of flirtation, including a kiss on her Hot Ones episode and playful banter on her podcast.

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans , host of Hot Ones , have sparked speculation about a possible romantic connection after being seen on a date in Brooklyn .

The two were reportedly dining at the upscale Italian restaurant Lucali on a Friday night, as reported by TMZ. While Evans, 40, was photographed talking at his table with a woman described by witnesses as Palmer, 32, the images only showed her from behind. The Daily Mail has attempted to contact representatives for both Palmer and Evans but has not yet received a reply.

This sighting follows a pattern of flirtatious interaction between the two that began with Palmer's appearance on Hot Ones in September of last year, which concluded with her giving Evans a spontaneous kiss on the lips. Their chemistry was again on display during Evans's guest spot on Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, in May. On that occasion, a witness noted they dined for over ninety minutes, seemingly deeply engaged in conversation.

The source characterized the meeting as more than a casual encounter, though no overt displays of affection were observed. The witness did, however, feel Evans appeared smitten with Palmer, the actress known for her role in Nope. Fans have been captivated by the pair since Palmer's Hot Ones episode, where she playfully suggested a kiss to test for chemistry, leading to the memorable moment that Evans later described as a snapshot he would recall at life's end.

Their subsequent podcast appearance continued the flirtation, culminating in a game of Twister. Palmer openly referenced the circulating romance rumors by introducing Evans as a potential future suitor. The conversation also touched on their differing Illinois backgrounds; Palmer grew up in the working-class town of Robbins near Harvey, while Evans was raised in the affluent suburb of Crystal Lake near Evanston.

Palmer's mother, Sharon, expressed joy at seeing them connect, noting that someone from Evans's privileged background would not have typically mingled with her family in earlier years. Palmer's recent personal history includes a split from Darius Jackson in 2023, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, following allegations of abuse. Evans was previously in a relationship with adult film actress Melissa Stratton, ending in 2024





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