Kellogg's Reformulates Rice Krispies and Coco Pops Due to Weather Issues

Kellogg's replaces whole rice with flour blends in Rice Krispies and Coco Pops citing weather impacts. The new recipes contain wheat gluten affecting allergy sufferers and sales are declining.

Kellogg has officially removed whole rice grains from its flagship Rice Krispies and Coco Pops cereal lines. The multinational food company attributes this significant recipe change to challenging weather patterns that have disrupted the supply chain and compromised the quality of raw ingredients. This decision affects the iconic cereal products known for their distinct textures and flavors across multiple markets.

Ingredient Substitution Details

Rice Krispies, a brand famous for its snap, crackle and pop slogan, has been reformulated to use rice flour instead of whole rice grains. The Coco Pops cereal now contains a blend of rice flour and corn flour in place of the original whole rice ingredients. These substitutions were necessary to maintain production consistency despite the scarcity of high-quality whole grains.

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Kellogg sources its rice from Arkansas, California and Louisiana. All three of these regions have suffered from floods and strong storms in recent years. The extreme weather events have directly impacted the agricultural output and availability of the rice required for the original recipes.

Allergen and Safety Implications

Under the new recipes, both cereals now contain wheat gluten. This addition means the products are no longer suitable for shoppers with a wheat allergy or coeliac disease. Previously, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops were only labelled may contain gluten because they were manufactured in a factory where other cereals containing gluten were also handled. The processing facility did not previously list wheat as a direct ingredient.

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Following the reformulation, wheat gluten is now a declared ingredient. Wheat must now be prominently declared as an allergen on the pack. The word wheat is highlighted in bold within the ingredients list to ensure consumer safety. Both cereals now carry prominent labelling on their packs alerting consumers to this specific change in allergen profile.

Corporate Statement and Quality Assurance

A Kellogg spokesman explained that the company has updated the Rice Krispies and Coco Pops recipes to use corn flour and rice flour. He stated that this recent change helps maintain consistent quality at a time when changing weather conditions are affecting the quality and availability of some of the rice and grains used in their cereals.

The spokesperson further noted that the company appreciates that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable. Kellogg claims they have approached this reformulation with a lot of care and consideration. The updated recipes have been carefully assessed for taste, appearance and texture. The company also states it is continuing to listen closely to consumer feedback regarding these adjustments.

Nutritional and Market Impact

Kellogg asserts that both cereals remain non-HFSS or not high in fat, salt or sugar. The new formulations contain no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners. The company maintains that the cereals hold the same levels of fibre, Vitamin D and iron as the previous versions. These nutritional claims aim to reassure health-conscious consumers about the validity of the reformulated products.

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However, the reformulation arrives during a period of declining performance for the brands. The Grocer trade magazine reported that sales of Rice Krispies are in decline. Both value and volume for the products are down. These figures will be detailed in the Top Products Survey 2026 which is scheduled to show next month. The market data suggests consumers may be reacting negatively to the taste or allergen changes.