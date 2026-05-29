Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi Enjoy Romantic Getaway in St Tropez

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in St Tropez, France, days after celebrating his 41st birthday. The couple, who married in July 2022, have been enjoying an early summer getaway together in the South of France.

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in St Tropez , France , days after celebrating his 41st birthday. The couple, who married in July 2022, have been enjoying an early summer getaway together in the South of France .

Kelly, 46, showed off her curves in a pretty blue and white floral swimsuit, while Jeremy sported a pair of orange swim shorts for a dip in the sea. The couple looked as loved-up as ever as they put on a tactile display while paddling in the water. As well as celebrating Jeremy's birthday on the trip, they also recently honoured the 11 year anniversary of when they met.

Earlier this week, Kelly stunned in a patterned bikini as she posed for Instagram photos during the lavish getaway. She looked incredible in the brown and white two-piece from Next as she soaked up the sun at the luxury 5-star hotel Les Roches Blanches in Cassis. Styling her long brunette tresses loose with her sunglasses on her head, Kelly beamed for a selfie as she sat on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Meanwhile, Jeremy looked relaxed as he took a dip in the swimming pool during the sun-soaked day. The Italian model was all smiles as he showed off his chiselled abs and snapped a photo while Kelly enjoyed a swim in the ocean. Elsewhere during the holiday, Kelly and Jeremy paid a visit to a vineyard where they sipped on wine.

The radio presenter looked stylish in a white oversized shirt which she tucked into a pair of blue denim shorts while Jeremy donned a brown polo shirt and trousers. She wrote: '41 and still a Hun @jeremyparisi'. The fresh-faced star opted for a make-up free look and wore her brunette hair swept back into a ponytail. As well as celebrating Jeremy's birthday on the trip, they have also honoured the 11 year anniversary of when they met.

They strolled along the shoreline together Kelly dried off in the sun following their dip in the sea. It comes as Kelly showed off her amazing curves in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram last month as she soaked up the sun during a romantic getaway on the Amalfi Coast. The glamour model was all smiles as she celebrated 11 years with husband Jeremy during the Italian getaway.

Making sure to work on her tan, Kelly slipped into a white and blue floral swimsuit from Next which showcased her incredible figure. Styling her brunette tresses loose, the I'm A Celebrity star looked sensational as she modelled the plunging one-piece by the ocean. She wrote: 'When you marry an Italian you get to spend the Easter Weekend in our Favourite place with a Few of our Favourite things'.

Elsewhere during the trip, Kelly and Jeremy, who tied the knot in 2022, looked more loved-up than ever as they enjoyed a cooking class together. The couple wore matching aprons as they got busy in the kitchen up in the mountains making different styles of pastas. She penned: 'Celebrating 11 Years Together so we took some Cooking Classes in Italy'.

Kelly and her smitten husband married in 2022 and have since starred together in La Vita Italiana, a three-part mini-series for ITV's This Morning. Earlier this week, Kelly stunned in a patterned bikini as she posed for Instagram photos during the lavish getaway The couple enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to the luxury 5-star hotel Les Roches Blanches in Cassis where they celebrated Jeremy's 41st birthday Elsewhere during the holiday, Kelly and Jeremy enjoyed a visit around a vineyard as they sipped on wine.

The series followed Kelly as she adapted to life at Jeremy's family home and farm in Arpino. Kelly fell for Jeremy after reaching out to him directly on Instagram, and the pair bonded over their shared passion for martial arts and fitness. In the early days of their romance, Jeremy spoke very little English, relying primarily on French and Italian to communicate.

The couple have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight, as Jeremy prefers to remain private and isn't in the public eye in the way Kelly has been since her teens. It comes after the stunning TV and radio star recently revealed she was offered a weight-loss jab before heading into the I'm A Celeb jungle last year.

Speaking on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, Kelly said: 'I was offered Mounjaro literally last week by a docto





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