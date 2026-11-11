Kelly Brook Reveals Friends Were Victims of Russell Brand and Warned Women to Avoid Him

Former glamour model Kelly Brook disclosed that close friends were attacked by Russell Brand and that she warned industry women to steer clear after his convictions. The 51‑year‑old actor is serving a 10‑year sentence for rape and assault.

Former glamour model Kelly Brook said that several of her close friends were among those attacked by former stand‑up comedian Russell Brand, and that she had warned young women in the showbiz industry to stay away from him before the actor was jailed this week for a decade after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand's Conviction and Sentencing

On 29 May Russell Brand was sentenced to eleven years in prison by a Hertfordshire magistrate after a trial that uncovered his raping of a fan and sexual assault of three other women between 2004 and 2009. Brand, 51, is expected to serve at least ten years before being eligible for parole.

Also read Russell Brand to be sentenced Monday for rape and sexual assaults

Kelly Brook's Warning to Women

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women on 9 June, Brook explained that she had warned a junior actress in the industry, "yeah, stay away from Russell Brand." She recalled that she had been interviewed by Brand in 2006 on MTV while promoting the film Survival Island and that he was then known as a "ladies' man."

Brook said she had warned her friend because "you need to be wary of him," adding that she had never known about the allegations at that time and was simply following her gut instinct. She added that she has worked with many people who have crossed paths with Brand and stresses that the system only works when multiple women come forward with their stories.

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Other Public Figures Speak Out

Showbiz figures such as Lorraine Kelly and Vanessa Feltz have also spoken publicly about uncomfortable encounters with Brand. Kelly recalled in 2023 her 2007 appearance on The Graham Norton Show where Brand touched her thigh and used a derogatory nickname. Feltz described feeling "scary and intimidating" during a 2006 MTV chat show appearance when Brand made repeated sexual advances. Both women said the incidents were embarrassment to watch now after Brand's conviction.

Brook, who had at one point been engaged to American actor Billy Zane, said that relationships with high‑profile partners were a coping mechanism against potential targeting by Brand. She also reflected on the different language norms of the time and the pressure to "take it" to remain in the entertainment field.

Impact on the Industry and Future Actions

Brook's testimony adds to a growing chorus of former associates calling for accountability, illustrating how Brand's behaviour impacted many women in the industry. She said she has discussed the incidents with the victims and asked them why they had not spoken out earlier, noting that collective testimony is key for justice. The public statements also come as ITV and publishers continue to examine staff safety policies after repeated allegations of inappropriate conduct.

With Brand's sentence in place, the entertainment community will need to assess how they can create safer working environments and encourage survivors to share their experiences without fear of retaliation or disbelief. The upcoming investigations into brand grooming practices may lead to reforms in the industry's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.