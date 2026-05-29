Kelly Brook shares clever way to stay cool while working out on holiday: lifting weights in a bikini

Kelly Brook, 46, posts video of herself doing squats and lifting weights in a bikini at a hotel gym in St Tropez during a wellness retreat with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly Brook has shared a clever way to keep cool while working out in the gym on a sun-soaked holiday: lifting weights in her bikini.

The 46-year-old TV personality posted a video of herself wearing a blue and white bikini, performing squats and lifting weights in a hotel gym in St Tropez. The make-up-free star has been enjoying a stay at a wellness retreat on the French Riviera with her husband Jeremy Parisi. Their trip included both relaxation and exercise, as shown by Kelly's sporty clip and plates full of delicious-looking salads.

In the caption of the album, Kelly told fans they had a 'glamorous week of wellness', which also included a sweet selfie with Jeremy over lunch. Outside the luxury retreat, Kelly wore a yellow cover-up that showed her toned legs, paired with sandals and a raffia bag. During the trip, Kelly and Jeremy were spotted soaking up the sun in St Tropez days after celebrating his 41st birthday.

The couple, married in July 2022, have been enjoying an early summer getaway in the South of France. Kelly showed off her curves in a blue and white floral swimsuit, while Jeremy sported orange swim shorts for a dip in the sea. The fresh-faced star went make-up-free and wore her brunette hair in a ponytail. The couple looked loved-up as they paddled in the water.

They also honored the 11-year anniversary of when they met. Earlier in the week, Kelly stunned in a patterned bikini for Instagram photos during the lavish getaway. She wore a brown and white two-piece from Next while soaking up the sun at the luxury 5-star hotel Les Roches Blanches in Cassis. Styling her hair loose with sunglasses on her head, she beamed for a selfie by an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Jeremy looked relaxed as he took a dip in the swimming pool, showing off his chiseled abs, while Kelly enjoyed a swim in the ocean. Elsewhere, they visited a vineyard and sipped wine. Kelly wore a white oversized shirt tucked into blue denim shorts, and Jeremy donned a brown polo shirt and trousers. She wrote: '41 and still a Hun @jeremyparisi'.

This follows Kelly showing off her curves in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram last month during a romantic getaway on the Amalfi Coast. She celebrated 11 years with Jeremy on the Italian trip. Wearing a white and blue floral swimsuit from Next by the ocean, she looked sensational. The couple also took a cooking class together in the mountains, wearing matching aprons and making different pastas.

Kelly captioned: 'Celebrating 11 Years Together so we took some Cooking Classes in Italy'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelly Brook Bikini Workout St Tropez Holiday Wellness Retreat Jeremy Parisi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Kaleb Cooper's Skepticism Over New Farm TechnologyJeremy Clarkson discusses Kaleb Cooper's initial reservations about new technology on their farm, including an autonomous tractor, and how it has improved their operations.

Read more »

Real Housewives alum Kelly Dodd accused of sharing sex tape without consent, faces possible jail timeKelly Dodd, 50, is accused of distributing a video of a woman masturbating and having sex without her consent, causing severe emotional distress. She also faces threats and battery charges. The former RHOC star has denied wrongdoing and promises to reveal the truth.

Read more »

Amanda Holden is a poolside bombshell in stunning photo from St Tropez tripAmanda Holden never fails to impress us will her killer summer wardobe and her latest photo is no exception.

Read more »

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi Enjoy Romantic Getaway in St TropezKelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in St Tropez, France, days after celebrating his 41st birthday. The couple, who married in July 2022, have been enjoying an early summer getaway together in the South of France.

Read more »