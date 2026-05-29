Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show to end with seventh season in 2026, she returns to The Voice

The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will be ending with its seventh season in the 2026 fall season. She has returned to another NBC property, The Voice, and will be stepping away from the daily schedule to prioritize her kids. The beloved NBC music competition, The Voice, featured only three coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine, for its 29th season. The TODAY anchor took a two-month leave of absence from the show over her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be ending with its seventh season in the 2026 fall season, with Kelly having returned to another NBC property, The Voice .

She stopped by on the NBC daytime talk show on May 27 to discuss her new album and ended her interview by taking some time to lavish praise on her guest. No end date has been set for the show as of writing, but the 'Because of You' singer has since made her return to another NBC property.

She wrote that stepping away from the daily schedule will allow her to prioritize her kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of their lives. The beloved NBC music competition, The Voice, featured only three coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine, for its 29th season. The TODAY anchor took a two-month leave of absence from the show over her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Kelly delighted fans with some big news, three months after confirming that she would be leaving The Kelly Clarkson Show at the end of the seventh season





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