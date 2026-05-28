Kelly Dodd Breaks Silence on Revenge Porn Case, Calls It Hilarious

Kelly Dodd, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has broken her silence after being accused in a revenge porn case. She called the situation 'hilarious' and took to Instagram to address the allegations.

Kelly Dodd has broken her silence after being accused in a revenge porn case that could potentially carry jail time. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 50, is alleged to have distributed a video of a woman identified in court documents as Jane Doe engaging in sexual activity with another person, according to prosecutors cited by TMZ.

Legal filings reviewed by the outlet claim Dodd did not have consent to share the footage, and describe the alleged conduct as both unlawful and intentional. The documents further state that the woman suffered what was described as 'severe emotional distress' after the video was allegedly circulated without permission. Prosecutors also allege the recording was made in a location where Jane Doe would have had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Dodd responded on Thursday by taking to Instagram, where she called the situation 'hilarious.

' In the quick clip, Dodd appeared alongside her husband Rick Leventhal, who addressed the allegations while pushing back on reporting about the case. He quickly interjected: ‘We can't tell you much right now because Kelly hasn't gone to court yet. ’ Read More RHOC alum Kelly Dodd threatens teen daughter in explosive message Leventhal continued: ‘We can confirm that Kelly is going to court. We can also confirm that TMZ got most of the facts wrong, like completely wrong.

’ He then turned to Dodd and added: ‘And I know you can't wait to reveal the truth. ’ As the couple poured tequila into glasses, Dodd said: 'I need some uplifting right now because this is so insane.

'I know it’s somebody in my family that is putting this stuff out there. And you know who it is.

' As the video came to a close, Dodd also revealed the pair had received a significant text message on Leventhal’s phone, which they said they plan to share with Patreon subscribers of their The Rick & Kelly Show on YouTube. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Dodd for further comment on the story. Dodd's husband Rick Leventhal quickly interjected: ‘We can't tell you much right now because Kelly hasn't gone to court yet.

We can confirm that Kelly is going to court. We can also confirm that TMZ got most of the facts wrong, like completely wrong.

' In the court documents, prosecutors allege that Dodd and Jane Doe had previously made an agreement not to release the material. During that time frame, the reality star is accused of threatening the Jane Doe with potential injury to her person, property and relatives, according to legal docs reviewed by the outlet. Dodd is also facing legal issues tied to a confrontation with a separate woman in June of 2025, which the outlet dubbed a battery charge.

Dodd was a regular on the Orange County branch of the Real Housewives TV franchise between seasons 11 and 15, spanning 2016 to 2021. She's been wed to one-time Fox News personality Rick Leventhal, 66, for more than five years, as the pair tied the knot in October of 2020. Dodd was past wed to Michael Dodd from 2006 to 2018, and the former couple share daughter Jolie, 19. Prior to that, she was wed to Scott Silva between 2001-2004.

Dodd last November made headlines after a voicemail surfaced of her chastising Jolie over a number of perceived slights - including blocking her 'on everything' and siding with her father over an unnamed dispute. Dodd purportedly sent the voicemail to one of her daughter's friends following the aforementioned blocks, saying that she had recorded material that would humiliate her daughter if it publicly surfaced. Should sharing private moments without consent be punished more harshly, especially for public figures? What's your view





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Revenge Porn Kelly Dodd Reality TV Instagram Rick Leventhal The Rick & Kelly Show The Real Housewives Of Orange County Reveal The Truth Patreon Subscribers The Daily Mail Reveal The Truth Revenge Porn Reality TV Instagram Rick Leventhal The Rick & Kelly Show The Real Housewives Of Orange County Reveal The Truth Patreon Subscribers The Daily Mail

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Real Housewives alum Kelly Dodd accused of sharing sex tape without consent, faces possible jail timeKelly Dodd, 50, is accused of distributing a video of a woman masturbating and having sex without her consent, causing severe emotional distress. She also faces threats and battery charges. The former RHOC star has denied wrongdoing and promises to reveal the truth.

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