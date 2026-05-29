Kelly Dodd Faces Revenge Porn Charges Amid Family Estrangement and Secondary Legal Issues

Former Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd appeared in court on Thursday to plead not guilty to revenge porn charges. She is accused of distributing a private video without consent, causing the victim severe emotional distress. The case unfolds as reports claim her family has cut her off and she addresses the allegations dismissively on social media.

Kelly Dodd , 50, was pictured arriving at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, California on Thursday to face charges related to the distribution of revenge porn .

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is accused of sharing a video depicting a woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, engaged in a private sexual act without her consent. According to reports from TMZ, the footage was circulated despite an alleged agreement between Dodd and the woman not to release it.

The legal filings describe the act as unlawful and intentional, stating that the recording occurred in a setting where Jane Doe had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The distribution caused the woman severe emotional distress, prosecutors claim.

In addition to the non-consensual sharing, the documents reportedly include accusations that Dodd threatened the woman with harm to her person, property, and relatives. During the court appearance, Dodd maintained a composed demeanor, smiling as she walked alongside her attorney, Cameron Talley. Talley entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. The judge informed Dodd that a protective order would be served, restricting her from contacting the individuals named within it.

She is scheduled to return to court on August 17. Dodd's choice of attire for the hearing drew some attention; she wore a dark velvet suit over a beige top, complemented by $1,400 Dita Grand-Decade sunglasses, chunky gold chains, and hoop earrings. The allegations have created a significant rift within Dodd's family. Sources told Us Weekly that her extended relatives have allegedly cut her off, refusing to interact with her unless she agrees to an intervention or seeks professional help.

The situation has reportedly taken a devastating toll on her mother, who is recovering from a recent stroke that relatives attribute to the intense family stress. Dodd disputes the notion that her family is distancing themselves due to concerns about her handling of the legal matters. In an Instagram story posted alongside her husband, former Fox News personality Rick Leventhal, Dodd dismissed the allegations as "hilarious.

" Leventhal claimed that TMZ had gotten "most of the facts wrong, like completely wrong," and suggested that the truth would be revealed later. The couple also mentioned receiving a significant text message they plan to share with Patreon subscribers of their YouTube show, The Rick & Kelly Show. Separately, Dodd is reportedly confronting another legal issue tied to a confrontation with a different woman in June 2025, which has been described as a battery charge.

This adds another layer to the mounting legal challenges she faces. Dodd was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 11 through 15, covering the years 2016 to 2021. She married Leventhal in October 2020, and they have been together for over five years. The Daily Mail has reached out to Dodd's representatives for additional comment on the ongoing situation





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Kelly Dodd Revenge Porn Real Housewives Orange County Jane Doe Rick Leventhal Harbor Justice Center Protective Order Family Estrangement TMZ Instagram Court Hearing

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