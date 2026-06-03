Kelly Lee Curtis, Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dies at 69 from Natural Causes

Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, died of natural causes at age 69. The coroner confirmed she had been in hospice care before her death on May 30.

Kelly Lee Curtis , the older sister of acclaimed actress Jamie Lee Curtis , passed away at the age of 69 on May 30. The Blaine County coroner's office in Idaho reported on Monday that her death was due to natural causes , providing closure to the family and fans who had been awaiting details.

According to the coroner, Kelly had been in hospice care during the week leading up to her death, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Her husband, John Marsh, was present when the coroner arrived, though it remains unclear whether Jamie Lee or other family members were by her side at the time. The coroner also indicated that Kelly's body is expected to be cremated, but did not specify if an autopsy had been requested.

The announcement of her death was made by Jamie Lee on social media on Saturday, who shared a heartfelt tribute without disclosing the cause. The two sisters shared a close bond, having grown up in the shadow of their famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Kelly Curtis was born into Hollywood royalty, as the daughter of Some Like It Hot star Tony Curtis and Psycho actress Janet Leigh.

Despite the fame of her parents, Kelly carved her own path in the entertainment industry. She appeared in films such as the 1991 Italian horror classic The Devil's Daughter, directed by Dario Argento, who was known for his work on Suspiria.

In addition to her acting roles, she worked behind the scenes as a production assistant on several of Jamie Lee's movies, including Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and You Again. After relocating from Los Angeles to Idaho with her stepfather during her youth, Kelly later moved to Bellevue, Idaho with her second husband, John Marsh. Together, they founded Liberty Films, a documentary production company that focused on storytelling and local issues.

Kelly's life was marked by a blend of artistic passion and a love for nature, music, and her family. Jamie Lee Curtis described her sister as her first friend and lifelong confidante, celebrating her loving generosity and fierce opinions. In an Instagram post, she remembered Kelly's unique style, her collection of turtles, and her famous powdered almond crescent cookies at Christmas, which earned her the nickname Auntie Cookie.

Kelly also had a deep appreciation for her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry, and was described as a devoted American patriot. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her legacy continues through her contributions to film and her impact on her family. The Daily Mail reached out to Jamie Lee Curtis's representative for further comment, but no additional information has been provided at this time.

The Curtis family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved sister, wife, and friend. Kelly's death is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, but her memory will endure through the stories and memories shared by those who loved her. As Jamie Lee Curtis concluded her tribute with a Hungarian blessing, Isten Veled, meaning God is with you, the world bids farewell to Kelly Lee Curtis, a woman of the sun and the moon





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