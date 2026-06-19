Kelly Osbourne looks happy and healthy at London charity night

Kelly Osbourne looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday. Kelly, 41, caught up with the DJ, 60, and Freddy Brazier at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX.Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity. Kelly was in great spirits, beaming as she posed for snaps with DJ Tony, Professor Green and Freddy Brazier before winning two lots at the LAX.Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND.

Kelly Osbourne looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday.

Kelly, 41, caught up with the DJ, 60, and Freddy Brazier at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity. The star, who her friend Tony described this week as 'looking great again', wore a low cut, green and white stripe mini dress teamed with platform loafers and socks and accessorised with a Chanel bag.

Kelly was in great spirits, beaming as she posed for snaps with DJ Tony, Professor Green and Freddy Brazier before winning two lots at the LAX. Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND. Kelly has been enjoying her time in the UK where she has been living since the death of her father Ozzy a year ago. On Tuesday she took in the sights on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her late father by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator on the day, almost a year after his passing. Kelly's weight loss has been under scrutiny, prompting her to respond multiple times to trolls online. This week her close friend Tony claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems'.

The DJ, who says he is 'microdosing' Mounjaro to stop his food cravings, told The Telegraph when asked about Kelly's weight loss: 'Well, Kelly looks great again now. And that's because she's levelled herself out.

' Referring to weight loss drugs, he added: 'Kelly was using it not to lose weight; Kelly was using it for her other life problems. But we're all so opinionated, aren't we? God forbid someone loses too much weight.

' Kelly previously explained that she had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight loss. In March, Kelly hit out at 'cruel trolls' who 'dehumanised her' following her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester. Kelly attended the ceremony to collect a posthumous Lifetime Achievement for her father.

The star, who her friend Tony described this week as 'looking great again', wore a low cut, green and white stripe mini dress. Posing for the cameras, Kelly teamed her pretty dress with platform loafers and socks and accessorised with a Chanel bag. Kelly was in great spirits, winning two lots at the LAX. Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND.

Kelly has been enjoying her time in the UK where she has been living since the death of her father Ozzy a year ago. On Tuesday she took in the sights on the first day of Royal Ascot. But as well as celebrating Ozzy's life during the evening, Kelly also was seemingly subject to negative comments about her appearance.

Speaking on the backlash, she said: 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

'Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. 'None of it proves strength, it only reveals a profound absence of character. I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself.

But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.

' Earlier this month she showed she's fighting fit as she took to the stage to perform with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla, with friends telling the Daily Mail: It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. She also ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March.

Kelly previously explained that she had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight; Pictured with Professor Green In March, Kelly hit out at 'cruel trolls' who 'dehumanised her' following her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester This week her close friend Tony claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems' 'She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

' 'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to he





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelly Osbourne DJ Fat Tony Strength Isn't Silence LAX.Bid Art Auction Men's Health Awareness Week MIND Charity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tony Hawk Says We Missed Out On Abandoned Space Jam SequelThe project was 'the one that got away,' he added.

Read more »

Tony Discipline and Shona McGarty Spark Romance SpeculationTony Discipline and Shona McGarty's weekend event appearance has fans speculating about their relationship status.

Read more »

Fulham: Club looking at two candidates to replace former manager Marco Silva, says Tony KhanFulham have two leading candidates in mind to take over from former manager Marco Silva, says the club's vice-chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan.

Read more »

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes Awarded Freedom of City of LondonOlympic double gold medalist Dame Kelly Holmes has been honoured with the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her contributions to sport and LGBTQ+ advocacy. The ceremony celebrated her achievements on the track, her resilience in overcoming injuries and mental health challenges, and her openness about being a gay athlete after serving in the Army when gays were banned from service.

Read more »