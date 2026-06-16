Kelly Osbourne Pays Tribute to Late Father Ozzy at Royal Ascot

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator to the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The rocker, who died age 76 in July 2025, became synonymous with bats after he mistakenly bit the head off one during a gig after believing it was a rubber toy. The accidental chomp became a defining moment in rock history, cementing his Prince of Darkness reputation, and became a notable part of his wild persona. The daughter of Ozzy and his wife Sharon was wearing a black dress with a silver cross necklace, teamed with the black sheer fascinator. Kelly was sporting a badge for the Royal Enclosure, which is the most exclusive area, open only to Members of the Royal Enclosure and their guests. Before arriving at the course with a guest, Kelly flashed her racing day pass which included her name while in the car on the way to the event.

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator to the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The rocker, who died age 76 in July 2025, became synonymous with bats after he mistakenly bit the head off one during a gig after believing it was a rubber toy.

The accidental chomp became a defining moment in rock history, cementing his Prince of Darkness reputation, and became a notable part of his wild persona. The daughter of Ozzy and his wife Sharon was wearing a black dress with a silver cross necklace, teamed with the black sheer fascinator. Kelly was sporting a badge for the Royal Enclosure, which is the most exclusive area, open only to Members of the Royal Enclosure and their guests.

Before arriving at the course with a guest, Kelly flashed her racing day pass which included her name while in the car on the way to the event.

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator to the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday The daughter of Ozzy and his wife Sharon was wearing a black dress with a silver cross necklace, teamed with the black sheer fascinator Kelly and her pal had also been invited to the private enclosure Before arriving at the course with a guest, Kelly flashed her racing day pass which included her name while in the car on the way to the event Beaming Zara and Mike Tindall were the first members of the Royal Family to arrive at Royal Ascot's opening event.

The daughter of Princess Anne turned heads in a glamorous custom Rebecca Vallance belt dress and fascinator, while she opted for pale heels and an Anya Hindmarch shell pink 'Mortimer clutch' which retails at £1,150, to finish off the look. To accessorise, Zara, 45, selected a pair of purple and gold dazzling drop earrings and a large pair of stylish sunglasses amid the warm summer weather.

In keeping with the royal couple's theme, former rugby captain Mike wore a blue waistcoat and pink tie - with a required top hat in line with Ascot's dress code. One person who was spotted flouting the strict rules was Lizzie Cundy, as she arrived in a daringly see-through netted ensemble. The TV and radio personality, 58, caught the eye in a white intricate lace high-neck midi dress that flashed a glimpse of her nude lingerie underneath.

She teamed the look with a white Saint Laurent clutch, a large feather fascinator and matching heeled mules. The racy outfit raised eyebrows due to the strict dress code of the event, which states that sheer or revealing designs are not permitted and could result in being turned away at the gate. Just hours before arriving at the event, Lizzie took to Instagram to share a racy snap in a white lace bra.

She captioned the post: 'Grace isn't something you wear; it's something you become… as well as a winner today. Get your hat and let's go.

' Other famous faces in attendance on the day included TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who looked lovely in a lemon belted coat dress. She added a yellow hat with a giant bow to her ensemble and boosted her already statuesque frame with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Beaming Zara and Mike Tindall were the first members of the Royal Family to arrive at Royal Ascot's opening event today Other famous faces in attendance on the day included TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who looked lovely in a lemon belted coat dress Ascot regular Georgia Toffolo stood out from the crowd in a chainmail dress and striking headpiece One person who was spotted flouting the strict rules was Lizzie Cundy, as she arrived in a daringly see-through netted ensemble Just hours before arriving at the event, Lizzie took to Instagram to share a racy snap in a white lace bra The King is set to present the King Charles III Stakes, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will present the Coventry Stakes and Princess Anne will be in charge of the St James's Palace Stakes.

It remains unknown whether the daughters of disgraced ex-Duke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will ride in the Royal Procession of Carriages later today. Firmly anchored as a jewel of the British summer season, Ascot brings together regal ceremony, daring fashion and world-class racing. Ascot's connection to the Crown dates back to 1711.

Queen Anne was out riding near Windsor when she stopped to inspect a stretch of open land, which she remarked was 'ideal for horses to gallop at full stretch'. The Ascot Racecourse was born that year and the monarchy has remained at its core ever since. The late Queen Elizabeth II, a lifelong equestrian, was its most dedicated patron, attending nearly every year of her reign. Royal Ascot is about far more than just racing.

There's a sense of theatre at every turn - from the regimental march of the Band of the Coldstream Guards to the curated culinary offerings across the enclosures





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Kelly Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Royal Ascot Bat-Shaped Fascinator Zara Tindall Mike Tindall Lizzie Cundy

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