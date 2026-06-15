Kelly Osbourne's Friend DJ Fat Tony Defends Her Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne's friend DJ Fat Tony has spoken out in her defence over the past year's body shaming comments.

DJ Fat Tony has had his say on the body shaming comments his friend Kelly Osbourne has been the subject of for the past year.

It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. She also ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March. Over the past year Kelly's weight loss has been under scrutiny, prompting her to respond multiple times to trolls online. Now, her close friend Tony has claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems'.

The DJ, who says he is 'microdosing' Mounjaro to stop his food cravings, told The Telegraph when asked about Kelly's weight loss: 'Well, Kelly looks great again now. And that's because she's levelled herself out.

' DJ Fat Tony has had his say on the body shaming comments his friend Kelly Osbourne has been the subject of for the past year (pictured on June 8) Over the past year Kelly's weight loss has been under scrutiny. Now, friend Tony has claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems' Referring to weight loss drugs, he added: 'Kelly was using it not to lose weight; Kelly was using it for her other life problems.

But we're all so opinionated, aren't we? God forbid someone loses too much weight.

' Kelly previously explained that she had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight loss. In March, Kelly hit out at 'cruel trolls' who 'dehumanised her' following her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester. Kelly attended the ceremony to collect a posthumous Lifetime Achievement for her father.

But as well as celebrating Ozzy's life during the evening, Kelly also was seemingly subject to negative comments about her appearance. Speaking on the backlash, she said: 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

'Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. 'None of it proves strength, it only reveals a profound absence of character. I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself.

But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.

' Earlier this month she showed she's fighting fit as she took to the stage to perform at London's Mighty Hoopla, with friends telling the Daily Mail: 'She is looking so good and healthy' Earlier this month she showed she's fighting fit as she took to the stage to perform with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla, with friends telling the Daily Mail: 'She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong. ' 'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to her.

She just needed time to settle back into her life again.

'She is looking so good and healthy. ' Over the years, the British TV personality has been open about her insecurities around weight, which dates back to her teen years while starring in her family's reality show, The Osbournes





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