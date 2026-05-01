Kelly Osbourne Shares Sweet Photos of Son Sidney, Who Resembles Late Grandfather Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne posted adorable pictures of her son, Sidney, mimicking his grandfather Ozzy Osbourne's iconic tongue gesture, shortly after ending her engagement to Sid Wilson. The images offer a touching glimpse into family life amidst personal challenges.

Kelly Osbourne recently shared heartwarming photos of her three-year-old son, Sidney, on Instagram , showcasing a striking resemblance to his late grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne . The images, taken during a day out at a children's soft play park, feature Sid playfully sticking out his tongue – a signature gesture of the Black Sabbath rocker who passed away in July 2025.

Kelly captioned the post with a nod to Icona Pop’s ‘Stick Your Tongue Out’, highlighting the sweet connection between her son and her father. This display of familial love comes just over a month after Kelly ended her engagement to musician and DJ Sid Wilson, following a seven-month engagement that began at Ozzy’s final concert with Black Sabbath.

The split has been described as a difficult time for Kelly, who is navigating grief over her father’s loss while prioritizing her role as a mother. Insiders reveal that challenges within the relationship had been building for some time, and the decision to separate was made with the best interests of their child in mind. Kelly and Sid first connected through Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Kelly’s parents, and their relationship blossomed after years of friendship.

They welcomed Sidney in 2022, sharing the joyous news with her followers and expressing her overwhelming happiness. Since the breakup, Kelly has been focusing on herself and her son, making public appearances with friends and her mother, Sharon. She has also addressed online trolls who criticized her appearance, explaining she is going through an incredibly difficult period and feels dehumanized by the negativity.

The engagement was proposed backstage at a Black Sabbath show, a moment Kelly described as a complete surprise. Despite the recent hardships, Kelly remains committed to her sobriety and dedicated to providing a loving and stable environment for her son, honoring the memory of her father while forging a new path forward





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