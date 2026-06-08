Kelly Osbourne Shines at London Party Amid Personal Triumphs and Heartbreak

Kelly Osbourne attended the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London, looking elegant in a black gown. The event comes after her performance with Scissor Sisters at Mighty Hoopla, where her son watched her for the first time. She has faced grief over her father Ozzy's death and online trolls, but remains positive.

Kelly Osbourne exuded elegance as she arrived at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London on Monday night. The 41-year-old TV personality was in high spirits, wearing a simple yet striking sleeveless black gown that highlighted her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne on her arm.

She swept her bobbed blonde locks behind her ears, accessorizing with layered gold necklaces and small hoop earrings. Completing the look with matching black heels and a handbag, Kelly flashed a smile before heading inside the venue. The event marked another public appearance following her recent performance with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla festival, where she took to the stage to sing her 2005 track One Word.

At Mighty Hoopla, held at Brockwell Park, Kelly looked radiant in a blue lamé dress and black platforms, with her hair slicked back. The performance was especially meaningful as it was the first time her three-year-old son Sid watched her perform; he was spotted dancing backstage. A close friend shared with Daily Mail that Kelly is an amazing mother and that the opportunity allowed her to prove her critics wrong.

The friend noted that Kelly had been dealing with grief after her father's passing and that people were cruel to her, but she needed time to settle back into her life. Now, she is looking healthy and happy. The band was also joined by Sir Ian McKellen and Belinda Carlisle at Europe's largest LGBTQ+ music festival, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The past year has been challenging for Kelly.

Her father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 from a cardiac arrest. She also ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March and was linked to a new partner named Kiinicki, who uses they/them pronouns. Grief-stricken, Kelly struggled to eat and faced online trolls who criticized her weight loss.

In March, she hit back at cruel trolls who dehumanized her after her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester, where she collected a posthumous Lifetime Achievement award for her father. She posted a screenshot of a distasteful message and wrote about the cruelty of harming someone who is clearly going through a hard time. She emphasized that she should not have to defend herself and would not allow herself to be dehumanized.

Despite the hardships, Kelly remains resilient, focusing on her son and her career. Her music career includes albums Shut Up (2002) and Sleeping In The Nothing (2005), with her biggest hit being a collaboration with her father on a cover of Changes. Kelly's appearance at the party and her recent performances show she is moving forward, supported by her family and the LGBTQ+ community who have been her biggest supporters.

She continues to prove her strength and grace amidst personal tragedy and public scrutiny





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