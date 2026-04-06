Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Announce the Passing of Mark's Father, Saul

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared the news of Mark's father Saul's passing on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'. They reflected on his life, highlighting his impact on their family and his journey as an immigrant. Viewers offered condolences on social media.

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared the news of the passing of Consuelos' father, Saul. The announcement brought a wave of emotions as both Ripa and Consuelos reflected on the life of Saul, a man deeply loved and admired by his family and those who knew him. Consuelos revealed that his father passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness.

Ripa, visibly moved, expressed her profound grief and affection for her father-in-law, whom she described as 'the greatest person I’ve ever known.' She admitted the loss has deeply impacted their family, saying 'I can honestly say I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will.' The couple's three children, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, and Joaquin Consuelos, are navigating their first experience with such a profound loss. Ripa acknowledged the children's struggle, understanding the weight of this initial encounter with grief.\Consuelos shared heartwarming memories of his father, recounting jokes and reflecting on the lessons he learned. He spoke of his father's hands-on approach to life, emphasizing the value of observation and practical experience. 'There were a lot of lectures, a lot of lectures and I learned so much,' Consuelos recalled. He further elaborated on Saul's journey from Mexico to America, highlighting his father's deep love and appreciation for the United States. Consuelos detailed his father's early immigration, his commitment to service in the navy, and his pursuit of education, including earning a Master's degree. He presented his father as a prime example of the opportunities and promises the country offers to immigrants. Ripa also shared anecdotes, highlighting how Saul often cared for their children when they were young, allowing them to pursue their careers. She turned to Consuelos, expressing her admiration and support. 'You’re the strongest person I know. You continually inspire me every day,' she said, acknowledging the strength and resilience of her husband. She added, 'All of the good things that I love about you, I loved those same things about your dad. So I just want to say thank you, dad, for everything you gave to us. Everything.'\The episode of Live with Kelly and Mark resonated deeply with viewers, who expressed their condolences on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Fans offered words of comfort and support to the couple and their family. Comments reflected the widespread empathy and shared sense of loss. The outpouring of support underscores the impact that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had on their audience over the years. Ripa has been a staple on the morning show since 2001, and her husband joined her in 2023. Their relationship, which began on the set of All My Children in 1995, has captivated viewers. Their candid sharing of personal moments, like the announcement of Saul's passing, further solidifies their connection with the audience, creating a sense of shared community and mutual respect. The couple's willingness to be vulnerable and open with their viewers highlights the genuine and relatable nature of their bond, extending the show's appeal beyond mere entertainment





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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Mourn the Loss of Mark's Father, SaulKelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced the passing of Consuelos' father, Saul, on Live with Kelly and Mark. The couple shared heartfelt memories and expressed their deep love and respect for Saul, who was described as a beloved family member. The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans.

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