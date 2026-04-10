Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's Broadway Debut

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joyfully marked their son Joaquin's Broadway debut in Death Of A Salesman, sharing heartfelt moments and celebrating his achievement at the after-party.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos radiated pride as they celebrated their youngest child Joaquin's Broadway debut in the production of Death Of A Salesman . The 55-year-old actress, who recently opened up about a past cosmetic procedure, was captured in a heartwarming photograph alongside Consuelos and their 23-year-old son at an after-party held on Thursday evening.

The celebratory gathering took place at the iconic Katz's Deli in New York City, following the official opening night of the Broadway show, which also features acclaimed actors Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. Ripa was seen beaming with a cheerful smile, dressed in a chic black blazer paired with a satin blouse, while Consuelos looked dapper in a classic black suit. Joaquin was equally stylish, sporting a black suit jacket with satin lapels and a simple black shirt underneath. The television personality later took to her Instagram stories to share a series of memorable moments from the special evening. \The joyful occasion marked a significant milestone for Joaquin, who graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance the previous year. The after-party provided a setting for the family to further celebrate the accomplishment. The photos shared by Ripa on her Instagram stories offered glimpses into the evening. One particular snap showcased a close-up view of the Playbill, accompanied by the text: 'Opening night vibes @salesmanonbroadway.' Another slide highlighted Joaquin's name in the cast list, underscoring his achievement. Consuelos was observed sharing a laugh with his son, capturing a candid moment during the party. Death Of A Salesman, a revival of Arthur Miller's classic play, is directed by Joe Mantello, and Joaquin joins a stellar cast including Metcalf, Lane, Ben Ahlers from The Gilded Age, and Christopher Abbott. The show's run is scheduled throughout the summer, with the final performance set for August 9. An official description highlights how Mantello's production uncovers new layers within Miller's masterpiece, revealing unexpected dimensions of a play that continues to resonate powerfully with audiences. \Prior to the opening night, Ripa had shared a humorous anecdote about her anticipation to attend an early preview of the show. She recounted a conversation with Joaquin, in which she expressed her desire to see a preview. However, her son politely requested that she wait for opening night. Despite her initial disappointment, Ripa respected his wishes and shared the story on Live With Kelly And Mark, and eventually enjoyed a preview. Consuelos, on the other hand, had the opportunity to attend a preview, keeping it a secret from Joaquin. This led to an amusing situation where Consuelos was tasked with delivering dinner to the theater before the performance. He fondly recalled arriving at the theater with a cooler pack, and then enthusiastically praised Joaquin's performance, adding that he was completely captivated throughout the three-hour play. Ripa emphasized her pride in seeing her son on stage, expressing that it was a surreal and thrilling experience. She also urged viewers, to see the play if they were in New York, declaring that her son's performance was amazing. The event highlighted the close-knit family bond and the collective pride in Joaquin's professional accomplishment





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Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Joaquin Consuelos Broadway Death Of A Salesman

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