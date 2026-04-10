Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's Broadway Debut

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joyfully celebrated their son Joaquin's Broadway debut in Death Of A Salesman. The family attended the opening night after-party at Katz's Deli in NYC.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos radiated pride as they celebrated their youngest child Joaquin's Broadway debut in the production of Death Of A Salesman . The 55-year-old actress, who recently opened up about a past cosmetic procedure, was captured in a heartwarming photo alongside Consuelos and their 23-year-old son at an after-party held on Thursday evening.

The festivities unfolded at Katz's Deli in New York City, following the official opening night of the Broadway show, which also features Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. Ripa exuded joy, wearing a chic black blazer paired with a satin blouse, while the Riverdale alum, Consuelos, looked dapper in a classic black suit. Joaquin, too, was impeccably dressed for the occasion in a black suit jacket adorned with satin lapels, complemented by a simple black shirt beneath. The TV personality later took to her Instagram stories to share snippets from the memorable evening, offering fans a glimpse into the family's celebration.\The celebratory atmosphere was palpable, with Consuelos sharing a laugh with his son as they posed for a picture at the after-party. Death Of A Salesman, a revival of Arthur Miller's iconic play, is directed by Joe Mantello, and Joaquin joins a stellar cast including Metcalf, Lane, Ben Ahlers from The Gilded Age, and Christopher Abbott. Performances are scheduled throughout the summer, with the final show slated for August 9. An official description highlights how Mantello's production unveils fresh dimensions within Miller's masterpiece, resonating with a profound impact. Ripa's initial anticipation for the show was evident, despite having initially been asked by Joaquin to hold off on seeing the previews. Last month, during an episode of Live With Kelly And Mark, the actress recounted her conversation with her son, where she expressed her desire to attend the first preview. Joaquin, however, gently requested she wait until opening night. She explained she initially wanted to see the preview, but respected her son's wishes and waited for the big night.\While Ripa was unable to see her son during the previews, Consuelos shared how he was able to secretly attend and enjoy one of the early performances. The actor later revealed that he surprised his son by getting a ticket. He had even brought dinner for Joaquin, making the experience even more special. The actor spoke fondly of Joaquin's performance in the show. Ripa later expressed her admiration and pride, saying that she found the play captivating and that she did not blink during the three-hour performance with an intermission. She praised her son's acting, encouraging others to see the play. She also expressed her amazement at seeing her son on stage, noting she would never have predicted this outcome when he was a newborn. Joaquin's name was also listed in the cast on one of the slides she shared on social media, which also mentioned that he graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance last year





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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's Broadway DebutKelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joyfully marked their son Joaquin's Broadway debut in Death Of A Salesman, sharing heartfelt moments and celebrating his achievement at the after-party.

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