Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Mourn the Loss of Mark's Father, Saul

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced the passing of Consuelos' father, Saul, on Live with Kelly and Mark. The couple shared heartfelt memories and expressed their deep love and respect for Saul, who was described as a beloved family member. The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans.

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared the news of the passing of Consuelos' father, Saul. The announcement brought a wave of emotions as both Ripa and Consuelos reflected on the life of Saul, a man deeply loved and admired by his family and those who knew him. Consuelos revealed that his father passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness, a detail that provided a small measure of solace amidst their grief.

Ripa, visibly moved by the loss, expressed her profound love and respect for her father-in-law, referring to him as 'the greatest person I’ve ever known.' She admitted that Saul’s passing has deeply affected their entire family, particularly their children. Ripa’s words painted a picture of a man who was not only a beloved family member but also a significant figure in their lives, leaving a void that will be felt for years to come. The shared grief highlighted the strength of their family bond and the importance of cherished memories. Consuelos’s description of his father's journey resonated with the audience, offering a glimpse into the man behind the father and grandfather. \Consuelos shared heartwarming anecdotes and memories of his father, including the countless lessons learned from him. He reminisced about his father's dedication to his family and the impact he had on his life, highlighting the value of the lessons he imparted. Consuelos described how his father would involve him in household repairs, sharing knowledge and skills that would prove invaluable later in life. He acknowledged the influence of Saul's wisdom and guidance, shaping the person he is today. Consuelos also opened up about his father’s inspiring journey from Mexico to America, emphasizing his deep love for his adopted country and his dedication to serving it. He spoke of his father's service in the military, which included a stint in Special Operations Command in Tampa. Consuelos recounted how his father, despite immigrating from Mexico in his early teens, excelled academically, obtaining a Master's degree while raising a family. He proudly stated, 'If you’re going to put a face to an immigrant, he would be the prime example of what this country promises people.' This part of the tribute honored Saul's resilience and his contributions to the United States. Ripa noted that Saul often babysat the children when they were young, demonstrating the central role he played in the family's life. The couple’s reflections underscored the impact of Saul’s life on those around him and offered a poignant testament to his character. The couple’s shared grief, and the memories they shared, illustrated the deep connections they shared with Saul. \As the episode continued, Ripa expressed her admiration and support for Consuelos, acknowledging his strength and resilience during this difficult time. She turned to her husband and said, 'You’re the strongest person I know. You continually inspire me every day.' She continued by saying, 'All of the good things that I love about you, I loved those same things about your dad. So I just want to say thank you, dad, for everything you gave to us. Everything.' The sentiment was a testament to the strong bond between Ripa, Consuelos and Saul. This moment of support underscored the enduring power of family, and how much he was loved. Viewers of the show were deeply touched by the couple’s vulnerability and the expression of their grief. Social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, quickly filled with messages of condolences from fans who expressed their sympathy and support for the family. The outpouring of support from fans showed how much the couple is admired. The lasting impact of Saul’s life on his family, and the collective expression of grief in the wake of his passing, underscored the human connection that anchors the couple in their community. The couple, married since 1996 and parents to three children, have built a family centered on love and shared experiences. The announcement of Saul’s passing highlighted the importance of family and the lasting impact of loved ones. The morning show has been a fixture of television for years, providing a platform for the couple to share their lives with the world





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