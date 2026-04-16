Kelsey Grammer Embraces Fatherhood Again, Spotted with Newborn Son in Beverly Hills

Actor Kelsey Grammer, 71, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 47, were photographed with their newborn son Christopher, marking the star's eighth child and a joyous new chapter.

Kelsey Grammer , the beloved actor known for his iconic role as Frasier Crane, was recently photographed with his infant son, Christopher, marking the first public appearance of the newborn. The 71-year-old star and his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, 47, were spotted enjoying a lunch outing in Beverly Hills. The couple beamed with pride as they doted on their baby boy, who was welcomed into the world in October. This marks Grammer's eighth child.

Grammer, dressed casually in a cardigan, T-shirt, and sneakers, appeared relaxed, though he was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. Walsh, a former flight attendant, opted for a more bohemian look in a flowing floral maxi dress, her hair pulled back in a loose bun for the low-key family excursion. She was observed tenderly holding their son, who seemed content and comfortable in his adorable attire. The couple, who have been married for 15 years, are already parents to three other children: daughter Faith, aged 14, and sons Kelsey Gabriel, 12, and Auden James, 9. Their union has been a source of joy, with a source telling the Daily Mail in June 2025, when the pregnancy was announced, that the news had rekindled their connection. An insider revealed that Grammer was delighted to have the opportunity to fully embrace fatherhood again. The source commented, 'He’s been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed. This will be their fourth child together, and with Kelsey’s other children from his past marriages, their new bundle of joy will have so much love.' The source further added, 'After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life,' referring to the Frasier revival, which concluded after two seasons. 'He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past.' Grammer’s extended family includes daughter Spencer Grammer, 42, from his marriage to Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer Grammer, 34, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. He also has two children with ex-wife Camille Grammer: daughter Mason Olivia Grammer, 24, and son Jude Gordon Grammer, 21. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grammer reflected on the joys of being an older father, stating, 'Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift.' Walsh and Grammer's relationship began in 2009 when they met on a flight to London. Their romance blossomed while Grammer was still married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer. He recounted to Jimmy Kimmel in 2012, 'We actually met in the air on a plane to England. It was very romantic, she was working on the plane. We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time.' The couple announced their engagement in December 2010 and married just two months later, on February 25, 2011, in a ceremony at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Grammer's divorce from Camille was finalized a few days prior, on February 10. Reflecting on his marriage to Walsh, Grammer told People at the time, 'I like it like it’s never happened before,' later describing her as 'fantastic.' Grammer's career is deeply intertwined with the character of Frasier Crane, who first appeared on NBC's Cheers. The character, initially slated for a brief six-episode arc, became a series regular and a fan favorite. The spin-off Frasier, which followed the psychiatrist's return to Seattle and his popular radio advice show, solidified the character's legacy. The acclaimed series ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, achieving significant success and becoming one of television's most celebrated sitcom spin-offs. The show also featured notable performances from David Hyde Pierce as Niles, John Mahoney as Martin, Peri Gilpin as Roz, and Jane Leeves as Daphne





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Kelsey Grammer Steps Out with Newborn Son Christopher in First Public AppearanceThe Frasier star, 71, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 47, were seen enjoying a family lunch in Beverly Hills with their baby son Christopher, marking the actor's first public outing with his eighth child.

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