Kelsey Grammer Endorses Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor as Primary Tightens

Kelsey Grammer calls Spencer Pratt the only real option for Los Angeles mayor, as a new poll shows a razor-thin lead over incumbent Karen Bass and leftist Nithya Raman. Pratt gains celebrity backing from Donald Trump Jr., Joe Rogan, and Paris Hilton.

In a striking endorsement that has captured the attention of Los Angeles politics, longtime Hollywood conservative Kelsey Grammer has thrown his support behind Spencer Pratt , the reality television star known for The Hills, in the city mayoral race.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on the morning of the jungle primary, Grammer declared Pratt to be the only real option among the candidates, voicing deep skepticism of the two leading opponents: incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and leftist councilmember Nithya Raman. Grammer, who rose to fame playing Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier, has long been a prominent conservative figure in an overwhelmingly liberal industry.

He criticized Bass and Raman as offering more of the same failed policies that have plagued Los Angeles, from homelessness to public safety. Grammer drew a stark contrast between Pratt and the others, stating, You gotta balance a checkbook, you gotta pay your bills, you gotta pay your taxes. That's your ticket to freedom. That's your ticket to the American dream.

It's hard work, he said, framing Pratt as a candidate who understands fiscal responsibility and personal accountability. Pratt, a registered Republican who has downplayed party labels during his campaign, is running as an independent challenging the status quo.

His Campaign has gained momentum from a diverse coalition of supporters, including celebrities like Joe Rogan and Paris Hilton, as well as political figures like Donald Trump Jr. On Monday night, Trump Jr. praised Pratt on his podcast, drawing parallels between Pratt and his father, Donald Trump, as reality TV stars who defied expectations. A reality TV star from two decades ago, and yet, you probably wouldn't have thought that a reality star from two decades ago would be the President of the United States, so, Trump Jr. said, adding, I hope he wins, I hope he can change California.

Pratt also received a boost from Rogan, who, despite having moved to Texas, stated he would vote for Pratt if he still lived in Los Angeles. Hilton, another reality star and hotel heiress, commented Spencer for Mayor on a campaign video showing the trailer Pratt has been living in since the Palisades Fire destroyed his home. This blend of celebrity endorsements and a grass-roots appeal has propelled Pratt into a surprisingly competitive position.

The primary election results on Tuesday night will determine whether Pratt advances to a potential runoff in November. A new poll by the California Post shows Pratt leading with 30.1 percent support, closely followed by Bass at 29.5 percent and Raman at 23.4 percent. With no candidate likely to surpass 50 percent, the top two will face off in the general election.

However, the margin of error in the poll is significant at plus or minus 4.9 percent, making the outcome uncertain. Even if Pratt secures a spot in the runoff, he will face an uphill battle in a city that leans heavily Democratic. The independent challenger would need to attract voters from both Bass and Raman, a difficult task given the political polarization.

Meanwhile, Grammer, who has been a vocal conservative in Hollywood for decades, reflects a growing sentiment among some Angelenos who feel the city has lost its way. As the results unfold, all eyes are on whether Pratt can translate his celebrity into political momentum and disrupt the traditional power structure in Los Angeles. The race serves as a microcosm of broader national tensions between establishment politics and outsider candidates, with implications that extend far beyond the city limits





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Kelsey Grammer Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Jungle Primary Celebrity Endorsement

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