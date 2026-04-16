Kelsey Grammer Steps Out with Newborn Son Christopher in First Public Appearance

The Frasier star, 71, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 47, were seen enjoying a family lunch in Beverly Hills with their baby son Christopher, marking the actor's first public outing with his eighth child.

Kelsey Grammer , the acclaimed star of Frasier , was recently observed enjoying a family outing in Beverly Hills with his newborn son, Christopher, marking the first public appearance of the infant. The 71-year-old actor and his wife, Kayte Walsh , 47, appeared radiant as they dined with their son, who was welcomed into the world in October. This marks Grammer's eighth child and another addition to his growing family.

Grammer, dressed in a comfortable cardigan, t-shirt, and sneakers, exuded contentment, despite a visible brace on his left hand. Walsh, a former flight attendant, opted for a relaxed ensemble, sporting a flowing floral maxi dress and her hair styled in a loose bun, perfectly complementing the low-key nature of their outing. She was seen cradling their baby boy, who appeared quite comfortable and cheerful in his charming attire.

The couple, who have been married for 15 years, are already parents to Faith, 14, Kelsey Gabriel, 12, and Auden James, 9. The announcement of their pregnancy in June 2025 was reportedly a significant boost to their relationship, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the news had reignited a spark between them.

The insider shared that Grammer was thrilled to have the opportunity to fully embrace fatherhood once again, stating, 'He’s been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed.' The source also noted the abundance of love their new arrival would receive, given Grammer's existing children from previous marriages.

Following the conclusion of the Frasier revival, which ran for two seasons, the actor is reportedly ready to embrace a new chapter in his life, prioritizing hands-on parenting which he felt he may have missed in the past.

Grammer is also father to Spencer Grammer, 42, from his marriage to Doreen Alderman, and Greer Grammer, 34, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. His previous marriage to Camille Grammer resulted in two children: Mason Olivia Grammer, 24, and Jude Gordon Grammer, 21.

Reflecting on the joys of being an older father in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grammer expressed, 'Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift.'

Walsh and Grammer first met in 2009 when she was a flight attendant on a flight to London. Their romance blossomed while Grammer was still married to Camille Grammer, a fact he shared with Jimmy Kimmel in 2012, recalling a magical first date in snowy London around Christmas time.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2010 and married at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on February 25, 2011, just days after Grammer's divorce from Camille was finalized.

Looking back at his fourth marriage, Grammer described Walsh as fantastic and their union as something he cherishes as if it were entirely new. Grammer's iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane originated in Cheers, where he was initially intended for a brief appearance. The character's popularity led to a spin-off, Frasier, which chronicled the psychiatrist's return to Seattle and his successful radio advice show. The beloved sitcom, also featuring David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, and Jane Leeves, ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, solidifying its place as a television landmark





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